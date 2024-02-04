"Don't think Angel will come into the league immediately": 4X WNBA champ Sheryl Swoopes shuts down Angel Reese hype in college with her bold take

The LSU Tigers, led by Angel Reese, are set to face off against the Florida Gators on Sunday at the Maravich Center in Baton Rouge, LA. Unfortunately, the Tigers have lost their last two games, and their chances of defending their title seem to be slipping away.

Sheryl Swoopes, a four-time WNBA champion, recently shared her perspective on college basketball stars Caitlin Clark and Reese. While Swoopes acknowledges their talent, she doesn't believe they will immediately dominate in the WNBA.

"Angel will eventually be a good pro. I don’t think Angel will come into the league immediately and dominate the way people think she will," Swoopes said.

She specifically mentions that Clark will also not be able to replicate her current success in the professional league:

"So will Caitlin Clark be a good pro? Absolutely. Will Caitlin Clark come into the WNBA and do what she's doing right now immediately? Absolutely not."

Similarly, Swoopes expresses that Reese will need time to develop as a professional player, contrary to popular belief. Despite these opinions, Clark and Reese are expected to be top picks in the upcoming WNBA draft. Specifically, Clark can become a top pick if she foregoes her extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic.

Angel Reese will be back in action

Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers

LSU Tigers, currently ranked No. 9, will be back in action this Sunday after suffering two consecutive losses. Reese is leading the SEC in scoring with an impressive average of 19.6 points per game.

She also aims to top the conference in rebounding for the second year consecutively. In their previous game against Mississippi State, Reese delivered a remarkable double-double performance.

LSU will heavily rely on Aneesah Morrow to complement Reese's skills and contribute her best performance to win this crucial game.

The anticipated game between LSU and Florida will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

How many points do you predict Angel Reese will score against Florida this Sunday? Let us know in the comment box.

