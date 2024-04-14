Duke Commit Cooper Flagg makes noise with 19-point performance to lead USA over the World Team at 2024 Nike Hoop Summit

In a thrilling showdown at the 2024 Nike Hoop Summit, Duke commit Cooper Flagg showcased his prowess on the court, propelling Team USA to a resounding 98-75 victory over the World Team.
The Coach K Fitness Centre at Nike's campus saw over 100 NBA scouts and executives in attendance, witnessing a clash between 12 of the top U.S. players and 12 international talents from diverse countries like Qatar, Lithuania, Ghana, and the Bahamas.
Flagg, a 6-foot-9 wing from Maine, showcased his skills with a team-high 19 points and 11 rebounds, earning praise for his versatility as a scorer and defender. Despite facing foul trouble, Flagg's performance was pivotal in securing the win for Team USA.
With Flagg at the forefront, Team USA's leaders included Asa Newell. A 6-foot-9 Georgia commit wing, Newell scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. The matchup remained tight throughout, with neither side gaining significant separation.
That changed midway into the latter stages of the fourth quarter. Team USA managed to create some cushion, emerging victorious by a comfortable margin.
Several talented athletes competed intensely, the NBA-bound stars shined. Twelve top U.S. players faced twelve international athletes from diverse nations. The atmosphere buzzed with excitement from scouts and fans alike.
Duke commit Cooper Flagg: A rising star in Team USA
After leading Team USA to a commanding 98-75 triumph over the World Team at the 2024 Nike Hoop Summit, Cooper Flagg reflected on the significance of representing his country, and said,
"When you put this jersey on and you're representing your country, it means something more."
Flagg's road to greatness on the court commenced with excellence at FIBA U-17 Basketball World Cup in '22, where he aided USA's golden triumph. His Gatorade Player of Year accolade stood testament to stellar statistics: 16.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.7 blocks per game. Unbeaten Montverde Academy hosted his remarkable feats.
Cooper Flagg earned deserved praise on the All-Tournament Team, amazing everyone with his all-round skills. His stats included 9.3 points, 10 rebounds, 2.9 blocks and 2.4 steals per game.
But it was the final against Spain that truly showcased his talents. An incredible 10 points, 17 rebounds, eight steals and four blocks. At just 16, Flagg became USA Basketball's youngest ever Male Athlete of the Year for 2022, a huge honor. His college commitment to Duke, announced on October 30, 2023, was a big moment.
