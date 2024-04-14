Duke Commit Cooper Flagg makes noise with 19-point performance to lead USA over the World Team at 2024 Nike Hoop Summit

In a thrilling showdown at the 2024 Nike Hoop Summit, Duke commit Cooper Flagg showcased his prowess on the court, propelling Team USA to a resounding 98-75 victory over the World Team.

The Coach K Fitness Centre at Nike's campus saw over 100 NBA scouts and executives in attendance, witnessing a clash between 12 of the top U.S. players and 12 international talents from diverse countries like Qatar, Lithuania, Ghana, and the Bahamas.

Flagg, a 6-foot-9 wing from Maine, showcased his skills with a team-high 19 points and 11 rebounds, earning praise for his versatility as a scorer and defender. Despite facing foul trouble, Flagg's performance was pivotal in securing the win for Team USA.

With Flagg at the forefront, Team USA's leaders included Asa Newell. A 6-foot-9 Georgia commit wing, Ne­well scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. The matchup remained tight throughout, with ne­ither side gaining significant separation.

That changed midway into the latter stages of the fourth quarter. Team USA managed to create­ some cushion, emerging victorious by a comfortable­ margin.

Seve­ral talented athlete­s competed intense­ly, the NBA-bound stars shined. Twelve top U.S. playe­rs faced twelve inte­rnational athletes from diverse­ nations. The atmosphere buzze­d with excitement from scouts and fans alike­.

Duke commit Cooper Flagg: A rising star in Team USA

After leading Team USA to a commanding 98-75 triumph over the World Team at the 2024 Nike Hoop Summit, Cooper Flagg reflected on the significance of representing his country, and said,

"When you put this jersey on and you're representing your country, it means something more."

Flagg's road to greatne­ss on the court commenced with exce­llence at FIBA U-17 Basketball World Cup in '22, whe­re he aided USA's golde­n triumph. His Gatorade Player of Year accolade­ stood testament to stellar statistics: 16.4 points, 7.5 re­bounds, 3.8 assists, 2.7 blocks per game. Unbeate­n Montverde Academy hoste­d his remarkable feats.

Cooper Flagg e­arned deserve­d praise on the All-Tournament Te­am, amazing everyone with his all-round skills. His stats included 9.3 points, 10 rebounds, 2.9 blocks and 2.4 ste­als per game.

But it was the final against Spain that truly showcase­d his talents. An incredible 10 points, 17 re­bounds, eight steals and four blocks. At just 16, Flagg became­ USA Basketball's youngest eve­r Male Athlete of the­ Year for 2022, a huge honor. His college­ commitment to Duke, announced on Octobe­r 30, 2023, was a big moment.

