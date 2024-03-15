NBA star LeBron James' son Bronny James committed to playing college basketball with the USC Trojans. But even before the 19-year-old could take the court with his team, he suffered a cardiac arrest during practice back in July last year. So to make it back to the court in December after the health scare is an achievement itself for Bronny in his freshman year.

After spending five months following his cardiac arrest on the bench, Bronny James has slowly worked his way to being a regular player on the court for USC. As the 2024 NBA draft approaches, many teams expect the 19-year-old to declare the draft and explore the professional possibilities of playing with his father LeBron James.

But an Eastern Conference executive believes that Bronny James will benefit more if he decides to play another season of college basketball, before turning to the professional scene. According to an article by ESPN, the anonymous Eastern Conference executive talked about how Bronny can further improve his game if he decides to play another season of college ball instead of declaring for this year's draft.

The executive went on to highlight how despite being a good player, there are many areas that Bronny needs to improve on. At the moment, the executive is unsure of what he brings to the table at the NBA level:

"He's not a bad player at all, there's a lot of good things about him, but there are weaknesses, too, with height, stature. He can play make, but it's tough, I don't know what he does at an NBA level that really moves the needle. It's going to be the shooting ability and the defensive stuff."

On Thursday, Bronny James and USC lost their Pac-12 tournament quarterfinal game to Arizona. The 19-year-old played for 22 minutes, scoring three points and one rebound.

Anonymous NBA exec gives Bronny James benefit of the doubt after missing 4 months of the season

The 19-year-old brought an end to his freshman campaign, averaging 4.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. His initial health scare proved to be a hurdle in his freshman year. But an NBA executive said that Bronny should be graded on a curve.

"You miss four months of the offseason and try to rush back, that's really tough to do. So I grade him on a heavy curve, personally."

The executive further talked about how despite the turmoil, Bronny did a good job in his freshman campaign and "did his best". Now fans will be waiting in anticipation to see if he declares for the 2024 NBA draft or remains at USC for another year.

