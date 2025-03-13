"Egomaniacs do things like this!": Fans seem unhappy with Kim Mulkey for "calling out" reporter for eating during her press conference

After LSU's 56-49 loss to Texas in the semifinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Saturday, Tigers coach Kim Mulkey took a lighthearted jab at a reporter during her postgame press conference. However, fans on social media felt that she was out of line for "calling out" the reporter.

As Mulkey was about to take questions from the media, she noticed a reporter eating a mozzarella stick and poked a harmless bit of fun at the situation.

"Are those media over there or are they just eating?," the coach asked.

Fox News shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), and Kim Mulkey's words sparked debate from hoops fans. Here are some of the reactions:

"Egomaniacs do things like this!," one user chimed in.

"If ur hungry ur hungry! Plus it's a game she gonna call out every person at the games too? Her name sounds more like it should be Karen n not Kim," a fan commented.

"Who is she, the cheese police? Dang," wrote another.

"She's not everyone's grandma," one fan said.

"When all else fails, blame your own incompetence on ... whatever you happen to see at the moment. Someone's eating a snack? Sure, that'll do!," a user remarked.

"Kind of an odd reaction, bordering on dumb. Coach should keep the eye on the ball," one posted.

The reporter Mulkey targeted was Lulu Kesin of the Greenville News, who covers South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball. Kesin, who wasn't seated with credentialed media, defended herself by sharing a photo of how far she was sitting from the podium.

"I was NOT sitting in the press conference eating," Kesin tweeted.

Kim Mulkey reflects on defensive struggles against Vic Schaefer's Texas

While Kim Mulkey's ribbing of the reporter has generated buzz, she provided an analysis of her team's performance in the loss to Texas.

The Tigers entered the game as the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament, while Vic Schaefer's team was the No. 2 seed. LSU only scored 49 points — their lowest output of the season — as the Longhorns defense stifled the Tigers offense.

"You got two coaches that stress defense," Mulkey said after the loss (via The Mirror). "I mean every time we play each other, it's going to be an ugly game because it's going to be a defensive battle."

LSU awaits its seeding and matchup for the NCAA Tournament, which begins later this month.

