Ex-Alabama hooper Davin Cosby Jr undergoes 2 emergency surgeries after serious car accident

Former Alabama and Wake Forest guard Davin Cosby Jr. underwent two emergency surgeries after he was involved in a serious car accident while he was traveling to Atlanta.According to a GoFundMe page to help his mother Irene pay for his medical bills, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound incoming junior at Kennesaw State faces a long road to recovery as he works toward restoring his mobility and strength.&quot;On Sunday, July 13th, Davin Cosby, Jr. a talented Division I college basketball athlete - was involved in a serious car accident that required two emergency surgeries,&quot; the GoFundMe page read.&quot;Davin has always embodied resilience, discipline and determination both on and off the court. Now, he need the unwavering support of his community more than ever,&quot; it added.The mother of Cosby's former teammate in Wake Forest, Hunter Sallis, provided additional details on the incident on X. Jessica Livingston posted that another driver sideswiped Cosby's car, causing his vehicle to hit a semi-truck and roll several times.Cosby's family launched a GoFundMe page to ease the financial burden of medical bills, expenses, physical therapy and treatment services, accommodations, meals and lost wages during his mother's leave to help his son's recovery.The family has already raised $20,100 from 177 donations as of this moment. This is already half of the $40,000 goal the Cosbys need to help fund the player's expenses.Davin Cosby Jr to play for former Alabama player Antoine Pettway in Kennesaw StateDavin Cosby Jr announced his transfer to Kennesaw State on April 2 after playing two seasons with Alabama and Wake Forest. He'll be playing under Owls coach and former Crimson Tide player Antoine Pettway, who recruited Cosby to Alabama.“He’s bonded with me and my family a lot, actually,” Cosby said of Pettway in an interview with 247 Sports. “I would say that he’s a big factor in the reason I’m going to Bama. I trust him. He’s a very genuine guy. We connected on the first day. We’re very close.”Cosby's stint with the Crimson Tide in the 2023-24 season didn't go well. He only played an average of 7.8 minutes per game and tallied 3.6 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game.The guard transferred to Wake Forest last season and started in nine of 17 games for the Demon Deacons. Cosby improved during his sophomore year, averaging 5.6 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 15.8 minutes per game.Before the incident, he was expected to be a valuable transfer for Kennesaw State, which aims to improve on its 19-14 record last season under Conference USA.