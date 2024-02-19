"Fakest #11 ranking I've seen": College hoops fans lash out at South Carolina post shocking loss vs LSU after 40-point Auburn blowout

The stunning defeat of the South Carolina Gamecocks by the Auburn Tigers, with a staggering 40-point margin resulting in a final score of 101-61, has left numerous college basketball enthusiasts in disbelief.

The Gamecocks currently ranks as the 11th best team in the NCAA while the Auburn Tigers are not far behind at 13. Nonetheless, the 40-point blowout have seemed to expose the team's weaknesses leading to fans speculating if they got the ranking right.

The following game, the Gamecocks lost again and this time to an unranked team, the LSU Tigers, by just one point.

"Fakest '#11' ranking I've seen." captions College Basketball Report.

This post sparked a debate about whether the Gamecocks deserved the ranking they have been given. Some say that College Basketball Report is just hating on the Gamecocks.

A few fans are attacking the College Basketball Report X account for the caption and turning it back against them.

Furthermore, some basketball enthusiasts argue that the consecutive losses fail to represent the Gamecocks' overall season, considering they boasted a 21-3 record before this recent setback.

Of course, some see that Gamecocks is not as good as they were hyped.

While College Basketball Report has a highly debatable caption, a few fans believe other teams are not worth their rankings too.

South Carolina Gamecocks stunned by the LSU Tigers after blowing a 16-point lead

In a wild finish, LSU staged a remarkable comeback against No. 11 South Carolina, overturning a 16-point deficit to secure a narrow 64-63 victory.

The Gamecocks surged ahead with a 12-0 run, leading 20-13 early in the first half. Despite LSU's rally, South Carolina maintained control, entering halftime with a 32-25 lead.

LSU fought back in the second half, narrowing the deficit to just one point by the last five minutes of the game before ultimately securing a thrilling 64-63 victory over the Gamecocks.

Jordan Wright played a pivotal role, notching 14 points and sealing the win with crucial free throws in the final seconds. Tyrell Ward led LSU's charge with 16 points, while Trae Hannibal shone with 12 rebounds.

Despite the Gamecocks' efforts, highlighted by B.J. Mack's 18 points and nine rebounds, the loss marked their first back-to-back defeats this season following a stellar 21-3 run.

The South Carolina Gamecocks have five more games in the season and will have two road games scheduled on February 24 and 28 against the Ole Miss Rebels and Texas A&M Aggies.