It was a night of giants falling as the No. 1-ranked Purdue and No. 2 Houston were both on the end of surprising losses to unranked teams to make for an epic Wednesday in college basketball.

The Purdue Boilermakers were blown away 88-72 by the Nebraska Cornhuskers, while the previously undefeated Houston Cougars fell 57-53 to the Iowa State Cyclones.

It was only the eighth time in AP poll history and the first time since February 2016 that the top two ranked basketball men's teams had lost on the same day, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

College basketball fans took to social media to air their glee at the situation, while others championed for their teams to climb up the rankings.

"Rank both of em," a fan wrote on Instagram.

Houston coach left bewildered at the Hilton Coliseum

The Houston Cougars were the last unbeaten team, but they got a rude welcome to the Big 12 when they went on the road to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Hilton Coliseum has become an intimidating place to visit, and after the game, Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger hailed the home-ground advantage it provided.

"We have all the respect in the world for (Houston's) program and what they’ve done," Otzelberger said, "but nobody’s going to come in here and push us around. Nobody’s going to come in here and bully us."

Kelvin Sampson, the Cougars coach, could not explain the bewildering loss in his postgame news conference.

"I don't know if it was as much Iowa State. It was us," Sampson said. "We were just, I don't know what. I wish I did."

Purdue make history

The Purdue Boilermakers were enjoying a seven-game winning run before the unexpected loss to the Cornhuskers.

It was the fourth time in two years that Purdue had lost to unranked teams, including Rutgers and Northwestern.

Earlier in the season, Purdue again lost to the unranked Northwestern, making it just the second team in AP poll history to lose to two unranked teams in consecutive seasons since North Carolina in the mid-1980s.

Coach Matt Painter seemed to be at a loss for words after the game during his news conference.

"That was the difference in the game," Painter said of Nebraska's halftime lead. "We had a couple good fights there in the second half to where pulled within single digits and one time we got it to two, then they pushed it right back to double digits."

The loss leaves the Boilermakers 14-2, with both losses this season coming against unranked teams, but with the Kansas Jayhawks also surprisingly losing to the UCF Knights, their position seems safe for the time being.