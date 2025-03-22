Fans go wild as Vanderbilt's Karris Bilal enters transfer portal 13 minutes after NCAA tournament exit: "This getting out of hand bruh"

Fans erupted as Vanderbilt's Karris Bilal entered the transfer portal just 13 minutes after the Commodores' March Madness exit. The Commodores made their first tournament appearance since 2017, fueled by a strong group of transfers.

Ad

The No. 10 seed Vanderbilt suffered a heartbreaking 59-56 loss to No. 7 Saint Mary’s on Friday. Moments later, Bilal, a true freshman who didn’t see game time this season, announced his decision to transfer. The news broke less than 20 minutes after the final buzzer.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans took to social media, with one commenting:

“This getting out of hand bruh"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"And that's why their season ended. They have a team with zero culture and zero loyalty,” another wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"How bro was moving in the locker room after Vandy lost,” another shared a meme and wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans reacted:

“He was a redshirt freshman and a 3 star recruit at that. Don’t be surprised if he changes his mind and returns,” a fan commented.

"He didn’t play this season and he committed when Jerry Stackhouse was the coach this makes sense,” one wrote.

"College basketball is in a state of chaos!,” another wrote.

Ad

Meanwhile, Coach Mark Byington might be confident about the program’s direction and likely won’t rely as heavily on the transfer portal in the offseason.

Karris Bilal’s transfer portal will be a challenge for Vanderbilt

Karris Bilal (3) get the rebound - Source: Imagn

Karris Bilal, a guard from Vanderbilt, has entered the NCAA transfer portal. This is the first transfer announced for the team. Vanderbilt faces a major roster overhaul due to graduations, NBA Draft entries and more expected transfers. New coach Mark Byington has a tough task ahead to rebuild the team.

Ad

Bilal, originally from Atlanta’s Riverwood High School, was a three-star recruit. He ranked No. 269 overall and No. 43 among point guards in the 2024 class, per the On3 Industry Ranking. His transfer reflects a growing trend in college basketball. Players are chasing better opportunities after rough seasons or coaching shifts.

While the NCAA Tournament’s Round of 32 kicks off this weekend, Vanderbilt, is focused on its future.

Also Read: Vanderbilt vs. St. Mary's: Box score, stats, game summary and more ft. Jordan Ross

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here