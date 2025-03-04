"Female of Michael Jordan": College hoops fans hail JuJu Watkins as USC achieves highest AP poll ranking in 39 years

The Week 18 AP Poll is out, and JuJu Watkins' USC team has taken the No. 2 spot, its highest ranking since the 1985-86 season. ESPNW posted the news on Instagram on Monday.

College hoops fans flooded the comments with their reactions to the Trojans' historic ranking. Many praised Watkins' skill:

"Female of Michael Jordan," a fan wrote.

"JuJu is such a joy to watch play. The woman's game is straight fire🔥. You can't deny it!!!," another fan said.

"Juuuuuujuuuuuu!🔥🔥🔥," one fan posted.

Others argued that the current rankings mean nothing compared to a national championship or that USC won't be able to pull off wins when it matters.

"None of that matters without a ring. Bring March Madness," a fan commented.

"Love it but won't beat UConn again😂," another fan said.

Some ignored the USC stat completely and instead took to the comments to discuss the rankings of other teams:

"Does UConn really deserve that #3 spot🤔," a fan said.

"So ND is now #6 and they have beaten #1 Texas, #2 USC and #3 UConn. Why even have these rankings," another fan wrote.

"South Carolina is too low," one fan added.

JuJu Watkins' POTY season at USC

USC star guard JuJu Watkins was named the unanimous National Player of the Year by The Athletic. This isn't her first time getting praise from The Athletic. Last season, Watkins was named the USBWA and The Athletic's National Freshman of the Year.

The sophomore has started every game for the No. 2 ranked Trojans this season, averaging 34.6 minutes. Her 24.4 ppg is second in the NCAA, and she has increased her assists to 3.6 apg compared to 3.3 last season.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Michigan St. at Southern California - Source: Imagn

Watkins has seen her shooting improve as a sophomore. She is shooting 42.9%, up from 40.1% as a freshman. From the 3-point line, the guard is 33.9% compared to 31.9% last season.

The Trojans star finished the regular season strong with a 30-point performance against rival UCLA, who was ranked No. 2 at the time but has since fallen to fourth. In her last five regular season games, the guard recorded 30-plus points twice, both against the Bruins.

With Watkins' help, USC has secured the Big Ten regular season title and achieved its highest ranking in nearly 40 years.

