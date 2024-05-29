“Figuring out who is real and who is not” — Rich Paul weighs in on contemplation behind Bronny James’ workout invites

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN that Bronny James will remain in the 2024 NBA Draft and forgo his collegiate eligibility. This decision came after Bronny's strong pre-draft process boosted his standing from fringe to draftable prospect.

Bronny performed well in the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago earlier this month. He ranked second in two three-point-shooting drills among 71 participants. He also scored 13 points in the scrimmage.

With less than a month to go for the 2024 NBA Draft, Rich Paul and his team are finalizing a strategy for conducting team workouts.

"We're still figuring it out," Paul told ESPN. "Many teams have called. It's a matter of hashing out workouts and figuring out who is real and who is not. There are only two or three teams that might take him. That's how I am going to approach that."

Significant talks have been about Bronny joining his dad, LeBron James, in the Los Angeles Lakers. Paul spoke on this topic as well:

"The Lakers need to look at Bronny like everyone else," Paul told ESPN. "If they value him enough and he's there, that's great. If it's not the Lakers, that's great. I won't be mad if it's not. It's obvious that people hear the conversation around the dad and son playing together, but that's not our focus. If it happens organically, great. I'm not building on that."

Bronny James considered LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns as possible destinations

According to Shams Charania, an NBA insider for the Athletic and Stadium, Bronny James made himself available for LeBron James' Lakers and Kevin Durant's Phoenix Suns. Furthermore, Bronny rejected workouts with 10 teams.

However, Rich Paul has remained adamant that Bronny James' focus is not to play with his father and that they are open to all possibilities in the draft.

Bronny's decision to enter the draft came hours before the deadline. He is now committed to play in the NBA. However, being LeBron James' son, he will have a lot of challenges and be under continuous scrutiny.

