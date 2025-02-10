Flau'jae Johnson, Anne Hathaway, Donald Trump and other celebrities in attendance at Super Bowl

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson joined the sea of celebrities at the 59th Super Bowl on Sunday night. A number of famous faces were seen at the event including President Donald Trump, Anne Hathaway, Taylor Swift, Kevin Hart, Paul Rudd, Bradley Cooper and many others.

Johnson, a rapper and junior guard for the LSU Tigers, attended the big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs with her family and boyfriend, Chris Hilton Jr., a wide receiver for the LSU Tigers football team.

She added multiple Instagram stories documenting her and Hilton's Super Bowl experience from their seats at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

"Me and my fav guy," she captioned one of her videos.

Screenshot via Instagram (@flaujae/IG)

Flau'jae Johnson also shared several pictures of herself and her boyfriend posing in front of the Super Bowl poster near their suite.

Meanwhile, Anne Hathaway could be seen in the audience enjoying her beloved Philadelphia Eagles dominate the Kansas City Chiefs. She celebrated the team's 40-22 victory, which denied the Chiefs’ dream of completing a Super Bowl three-peat.

Also in attendance was the US President Donald Trump, who walked on the field before the game and met with the players.

Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia Brooks celebrates LSU's Super Bowl Sunday game

Flau'jae Johnson and her mother Kia Brooks had to quickly exit the PMAC in Baton Rouge to make the trip to New Orleans for the Super Bowl.

The No. 6 Lady Tigers faced No. 19 Tennessee on Sunday afternoon at 3:00 PM CST, leading up to the 5:30 PM CST kickoff of Super Bowl LIX, an 82-mile drive away.

Brooks posted a video on Instagram showing a huge crowd in attendance for the women's game before the tipoff at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

"I'm thrilled to see the women's sports stage thriving! Today, on Super Bowl Sunday, with a packed arena, LSU vs Tennessee is more than just a game it's a groundbreaking moment for little girls and women worldwide, inspiring them to chase their dreams. #WomensBasketball #Game #SuperbowlSunday #CollegeGame #LsuVsTennessee," Brooks captioned the post.

The Tigers grabbed a hard-fought victory over the Volunteers, coming up with a final score of 82-77. Flau'jae Johnson, LSU’s leading scorer, finished the game with 12 points and 2 rebounds.

With the win, Kim Mulkey's squad improved to 25-1 overall and 10-1 in Southeastern Conference play. Their next game is on the road against the Texas Longhorns on Sunday, Feb. 16.

