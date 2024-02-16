“Flopping like his dad”: College hoops world roasts LeBron James' son Bronny for “average performance” during Utah and USC clash

LeBron James' son Bronny didn't have the best of outings when his USC team faced Utah at Galen Center on Thursday. The 19-year-old finished with seven points, three rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes as the Trojans recorded a 68-64 win over the Utes.

While USC got an important win over Utah, fans were quick to call out Bronny for another average performance in a high-profile game. On X (formerly Twitter), in a now-deleted post, one wrote:

"I love watching college basketball by Bronny James is flopping like his dad..."

Image Credits - X (formerly Twitter)

Another added:

"Also… if Bronny James can’t look elite against Hunter Erickson… I think LeBron’s gonna be waiting a while before his boy’s in the Association"

Expand Tweet

A third commented:

"Bronny James stinks. No shot. No play making. Just a last name."

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more fan reactions on X to Bronny James' performance against Utah on Thursday.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Bronny has featured in 16 games, making six starts, for USC this season. However, he's averaging a rather underwhelming 5.8 points, three rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

Moreover, Bronny has converted just 32 of his 90 field goals and made 13 of 48 3-pointers for the Trojans, who are 11th in the Pac-12 and have a 10-15 overall record (4-10 in conference).

Is LeBron James' son Bronny declaring for the 2024 NBA draft?

Bronny James could play alongside his father LeBron James in the NBA next season.

LeBron James' son Bronny will be eligible to enter the 2024 NBA draft but is yet to declare for the event.

There has been talk of Bronny potentially playing alongside his father next season. Reports suggest that the LA Lakers might consider making a move for Bronny if he enters the draft.

LeBron has been with the Lakers since 2018 and won his fourth NBA Championship with them in 2020. However, it remains to be seen whether his dream of playing alongside his eldest son Bronny will come to fruition next season.