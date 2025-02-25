“Florida should be above Duke”: College hoops fans show discontent as Auburn leads Top 25 AP Poll after Week 17

The Top 25 AP Poll released on Monday saw the Auburn Tigers retaining the No. 1 spot. Duke moved up to second place, displacing Florida, who fell to third. This has led to some significant backlash from basketball fans on social media.

The Blue Devils and Gators had been impressive this season, with a 24-3 overall record. Also, both of them only have one defeat in their last ten games.

However, Florida has played a much tougher schedule compared to Duke. The Gators have faced three opponents ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll and won two of those matchups, including a victory over No. 1 Auburn.

In comparison, Jon Scheyer's team has not faced any ranked teams in its recent stretch of games. On Feb. 8, they lost to Clemson, which was unranked at the time. This led many fans to question the Blue Devils' position in the rankings.

Here are some of the reactions from fans on @marchmadnessmbb's Instagram post of the latest AP Poll.

"Florida should be above Duke," one fan wrote.

"Duke fan here. One performance didn’t mean duke should go up 1 spot. Florida should be 2," a fan said.

"Give Florida the respect they deserve! #2," another fan added.

"Florida, Houston and Tennessee all deserve to be above Duke," one fan commented.

"The Florida disrespect tour continues!!! Keep it coming WE LOVE IT!!! #ShouldBeAt1," one fan said.

"Duke playing nobodys and the loss to Clemson should have been enough for Florida to take the 2," another fan wrote.

Fans commented on Instagram (@marchmadnessmbb/IG)

Michigan State, Louisville and Clemson make biggest jump in Week 17 AP Poll

Elsewhere in the rankings, Michigan State (+6), Louisville (+6) and Clemson (+5) made the biggest gains in the latest AP Poll.

The Spartans, who were unranked at the start of the season, worked their way up to No. 8 after wins over No. 15 Michigan and No. 20 Purdue last week.

Louisville also moved up six spots to No. 19, thanks to victories over Florida State and Notre Dame. The Cardinals are 21-6 overall and 14-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, with just one loss in their last sixteen games.

Meanwhile, Clemson jumped six places to No. 13 after winning at Florida State and SMU. With a 14-2 conference record, the Tigers are second in the ACC standings, just behind Duke.

The biggest drop in the latest poll was Texas A&M, who fell five spots to No. 12 after losses to No. 24 Mississippi State and No. 5 Tennessee. Kansas fell out of the Top 25 for the first time in 80 weeks.

What are your thoughts on the latest AP Top 25 Poll? Let us know in the comments section below.

