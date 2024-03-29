"Focused on this basketball game”: LSU HC Kim Mulkey shuts down questions about the Washington Post controversy ahead of Sweet 16 matchup against UCLA

Louisiana State University coach, Kim Mulkey, has shut down any questions around her comments about the Washington Post controversy, as her No. 3 seed Tigers (30-5) gear up for a Sweet 16 clash against No. 2 seed UCLA (27-6) on Saturday.

During Friday's press conference, Mulkey faced inquiries about whether she was contacted by the Washington Post since she threatened to sue the publication.

“I just made the statement and now I’m focused on this basketball game.” Mulkey responded.

Expand Tweet

Previously, Mulkey had accused The Washington Post of issuing a "hit piece" on her and had labeled the publication's reporter, Kent Babb as "sleazy" during a pregame press conference on Saturday. She doubled down on her comments after LSU’s 83-56 victory over No. 11 seed Middle Tennessee (30-6) in the NCAA Tournament's Round of 32 on Sunday.

In her remarks, Mulkey threatened to sue the Washington Post for defamation over an apparent piece in the works.

Kim Mulkey's LSU eager to defend their NCAA crown

LSU Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey

Kim Mulkey led the LSU Tigers to an incredible run in the NCAA Tournament last season. The Tigers beat Caitlin Clark's Iowa 102-85 in the final, to win the program's first national title.

LSU will be eager to defend its crown, especially after a strong run thus far.

The Tigers lost the Southeastern Conference championship game 79-72 against the South Carolina Gamecocks (33-0) but took down Rice (19-15) and Middle Tennessee in the opening rounds of March Madness.

How to watch LSU Tigers vs UCLA Bruins? TV schedule and live stream details for Sweet 16 clash

The LSU Tigers vs. UCLA Bruins Sweet 16 game will be broadcast live on ABC. Fans can also livestream the contest on Fubo TV.

The Tigers vs. Bruins game will begin at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, at Time Union Center.

The Bruins took down the California Baptist Lancers (28-4) 84-55 in their first round of March Madness before beating No. 7 seed Creighton (26-5) 67-63 in the second round.