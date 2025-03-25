“Future #1 draft pick”: College hoops fans excited as UConn’s Azzi Fudd announces major career decision

UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd made a significant announcement regarding her future on Tuesday, prompting reactions from college basketball fans. She announced that she will return for her final season of eligibility, opting to forgo next month’s WNBA draft.

Fudd joined UConn as the nation’s No. 1 recruit in 2021 but has had limited playing time over the past four years due to injuries. Despite being projected as a first-round WNBA draft pick, she told ESPN that another season at UConn will allow her to “work on everything I need to work on” to prepare for the next level.

College basketball fans shared a variety of reactions to Fudd’s announcement:

“We knew when she didn’t sign the camera,” one fan commented.

“Honestly, she’s probably gonna go #1 overall next year,” another fan predicted.

“#1 pick next year, calling it now,” echoed a third fan.

Fans react to Azzi Fudd's announcement. Credit: IG/@espnw

“NIL bag > WNBA Rookie bag,” someone noted, referencing the value of NIL deals in college basketball.

“I like this move for her!” a fan expressed.

“That’s huge for UConn,” another supporter wrote.

Fudd has been a key player for the Huskies this season, averaging 13.4 points per game in 30 appearances, ranking third on the team in scoring. She also contributes 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma praises Azzi Fudd’s decision

NCAA Tournament first round: Arkansas St. at Connecticut - Source: Imagn

Azzi Fudd’s choice to stay at UConn was met with excitement, particularly from Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma. He spoke about the impact she has on the team and what her return means for the program.

“Having someone of Azzi’s ability and the way she can just control a game — she just hasn’t had an opportunity, at this point, to fully show who she is, what she can do, and what impact she can have on our program and on college basketball,” Auriemma told ESPN.

“So, hopefully, being here another year, having an injury-free year—knock on wood — can remind everybody this is the Azzi Fudd that was coming out of high school. Can we get a full year out of that? I’m as excited as anybody, our fans, anybody, to see what can happen."

Fudd recorded 27 points, seven assists and six steals in UConn’s dominant 103-34 first-round victory over Arkansas State before contributing 17 points in Monday’s 91-57 second-round win against San Diego State.

The guard will be looking to drive the team once again in the Sweet 16 matchup against No. 3 seed Oklahoma on Saturday in Spokane, Washington.

