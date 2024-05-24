Raven Johnson and the South Carolina Gamecocks won the national championship title through hard work and perseverance. While the players’ size adds an extra layer of difficulty for their opponents, the Gamecocks know that fitness is hugely important in winning close games.

Johnson spoke to The Players’ Tribune and discussed what team workouts looked like when they trained for March Madness games. Staley once asked the team members to stand in a circle, hand in hand, remembering that no force could disrupt their connection. However, there were days when workouts were perhaps too intense:

“I remember dying in those workouts, some of us were throwing up. It didn’t matter how tired we were, we knew those were the days that mattered most for us. We’d make sure to stay after practice to put up shots, work on the little things individually … we were locked in.”

Johnson also talked about her viral “waving off” moment with Caitlin Clark and how that affected her mental and physical health. While the incident affected her self-confidence for some time, she also saw it as an important event in her career.

Raven Johnson was able to rise above her problems and help her team win games. The Gamecocks head coach, Dawn Staley, also played an essential role in guiding and preparing the team for the ultimate game that they were going to play against the Hawkeyes.

Raven Johnson and the Gamecocks were determined to win the national championship title

The loss in the semifinals of the 2023 NCAAW championship tournament hurt the team, but they bounced back stronger than ever.

Raven Johnson shared one of the vital qualities of the team: not panicking in crucial moments:

“One thing about this team, we could be down, but we weren’t going to panic. We always knew we could find our way back. We knew our depth was unmatched.”

The Gamecocks believed in each other and that togetherness helped them to win the national championship.