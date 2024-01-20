"Give me all the floor burns": College hoops fans applaud Zach Edey's hustle as he risks injury to secure possession despite leading by 20 points

Zach Edey is known for his dominant performances and impressive stats. His most recent hustle into the game against Indiana secured another win for the second-ranked Boilermakers and applause through the college hoops community fanbase.

Against Indiana, with Purdue leading by 17 points and just over three minutes left on the clock, Edey made a dive for a loose ball that slammed against the court to gain possession.

Expand Tweet

Such hustle, particularly from a 7-footer, didn't go unnoticed by his teammates and fans.

College hoops fans praised Edey for his exceptional dive and game performance.

"I cheered louder for this than anything. Give me all the floor burns," a fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Here is how hoop fans are expressing their reactions and praising Edey:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Zach Edey's dominance on the court

Zach Edey's journey to becoming the National Player of the Year at the close of the 2022/23 college basketball season was marked by his sheer dominance in all facets of the game.

Averaging an impressive 22.3 points and 12.9 rebounds during his breakout year, Edey has continued his stellar performance in his senior season, averaging 22.9 ppg and 11.1 rpg.

Purdue, ranked second nationally, looks to Edey as a key piece of their success, boasting a 17-2 record through the first 19 games of the 2023/24 season.

Zach Edey's evolution and NBA prospects

Beyond the numbers and hustle, Zach Edey's evolution as a player is catching the attention of NBA scouts.

Purdue's coach, Matt Painter, lauded Edey's ability to guard the perimeter and make critical contributions beyond scoring.

"His ability to guard the basketball, his ability to get out on the perimeter. You know, when you compare it to somebody 6-foot-8, 210 (pounds), it's a lot different, right?" Matt said (h/t Sports Illustrated).

While Edey is poised to claim back-to-back National Player of the Year honors, his sights are set on the future.

Edey recently spoke about how and where he can get better to improve the game.

"I think I can move a lot better, I can guard a lot better, do a lot of things," Edey said (h/t Sports Illustrated). "Understanding the game better. The game slows down.

"I think there's a lot of things I do better, but there's a lot of things I can get better at."

Despite his imposing size, Edey has become a lottery pick prospect in ESPN's latest mock draft, a testament to his well-rounded skills and continuous improvement.