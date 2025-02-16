"Go get em" - CU's athletic director Rick George spurs on coach JR Payne ahead of Colorado's doubleheader

Colorado Buffaloes coach JR Payne has led her team to a 17-8 record this season. On Saturday, the Lady Buffaloes recovered from Thursday's 77-60 loss to the Utah Utes in Salt Lake City to beat the Houston Cougars 83-60 at home.

Ahead of the game, Payne tweeted her excitement at the Buffs' men's and women's basketball teams playing a doubleheader on the same day versus the UCF Knights and Houston Cougars, respectively.

"Great day to BE A BUFF," JR Payne tweeted.

Outspoken Colorado athletic director Rick George endorsed Payne's message by tweeting:

"Yes it is. Go get em," George tweeted.

Both teams won on Saturday evening, with the Buffs' men's team beating the UCF Knights 76-63 to improve to 10-15.

JR Payne aims for Colorado March Madness success

JR Payne had to do a huge rebuilding job last season after losing all her starters bar one to graduation and the transfer portal. Only four players from the past season returned, forcing the Colorado coach and her staff to recruit 10 new players.

In her nine seasons as the team's coach, Payne has led the Buffaloes to three consecutive trips to March Madness, including two back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances.

During an interview with "The Next," Payne expressed optimism about the season and her team's chances of a fourth consecutive appearance at March Madness despite the new roster.

“I’m actually really excited,” Payne said. “It’s weird to say I’m excited for more work, because it takes more work to scout the teams you don’t know. But I’m very excited for the intellectual challenge of a new team every night.

"When you can combine talent with cohesiveness, regardless of how many new players you have, it gives you a chance to really do something special. So right now, we’re focused on today and tomorrow.

"And in the end, hopefully that will carry us to a championship and a deep run in March. We believe that we can be as good or better as we’ve ever been. The season will evolve and this team will be whatever they’re meant to be by the time we get to March. I think we can be as good as we want.”

The Colorado Lady Buffaloes have improved year over year under JR Payne's stewardship. Despite joining a competitive Big 12 after 13 years in the Pac-12 due to conference realignment and expansion moves, they have more than held their own this season ahead of March Madness.

