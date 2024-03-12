“Gotta have a leader on the court” - Former LSU star Alexis Morris drops verdict on Kamilla Cardoso-Angel Reese fight during South Carolina matchup

In the South Carolina vs. LSU game, tempers were high as LSU's Angel Reese seemingly pulled Kamilla Cardoso's hair. Former LSU star Alexis Morris has spoken about the incident after South Carolina extended their unbeaten streak to 33-0, defeating the LSU Tigers 79-72.

Morris went on a verbal onslaught on social media and talked about the fight between Kamilla Cordoso and Angel Reese, suggesting that the team lacked a leader.

“Either way it goes, that would not have happened [if I was there]. You gotta have a leader on the court,” Morris said, via On3. “We don’t have a leader on the court to be like, ‘Hey, we're not about to engage. We're not about to initiate. We’re not about to start no type of confrontation.'”

She also stated that if she was on the roster, the altercation wouldn't happen.

“You see what I did to South Carolina last year by myself. I didn’t have my team. My team wasn’t ready. I can say it now,” Morris said. “I played against South Carolina last year by myself. My team was scared.”

Shannon Sharpe takes a jibe on Kim Mulkey's comments, says she needs to be held 'accountable'

The game got more heated in the fourth quarter when LSU's Flau'jae Johnson bumped into South Carolina's Ashlyn Watkins. This led to Gamecock's forward Cardoso pushing Johnson on the floor.

In the press conference later, instead of calming the situation, LSU Head Coach Kim Mulkey suggested allowing both girls to have a go at it

"No one wants to be a part of that. No one wants to see that ugliness. But I can tell you this. I wish she would have pushed Angel Reese. Don’t push a kid. You’re 6-8, don’t push somebody that little," Mulkey said via ESPN.

"That was uncalled for in my opinion. Let those two girls that were jawing, let them go at it.”

She received some scrutiny from Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe for her comments, as he took a bold stand against Mulkey's stance on the South Carolina-LSU clash.

"Really? Is that what you want? You want to see a fight? You want the women’s game to be marred by a fight? Really?” Sharpe said. “Come on, Kim Mulkey. You’ve got to be better. And we’ve got to start doing a better job of holding Kim Mulkey accountable and responsible for some of her comments.

"We let that stuff fly because she’s a national champion. I refuse to do that. I believe she was wrong in this instance. And Dawn Staley showed the utmost class and respect, not only for the game itself but for her team and the opposing team. I wish Kim Mulkey would have shown that level of respect,” he added.

