"Greatest performance I've ever seen in NCAA Tournament": Former NBA champ makes bold statement on Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese showdown

Former NBA champion Paul Pierce heaped praise on Iowa Hawkeyes superstar guard Caitlin Clark.

Clark scored a game-high 41 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists as Iowa defeated LSU to get to the Final Four. On the other hand, Angel Reese had 20 points and 17 rebounds.

The Iowa guard put on an unbelievable performance, which Pierce describes as the "greatest" he's ever seen in an NCAA Tournament.

"I was mesmerized by her. I will tell you this: this was the greatest performance I've ever seen in the NCAA Tournament, girl or boy," Pierce said. "Greatest performance. I'll tell you why, because rarely does a game live up to its hype, and rarely do you have the two superstars play like superstars because other scouting reports are geared to stop you.

"All the hype coming in, people who have never watched the girls' basketball game, watched for the first time, and saw the potential of a girl who had been in the spotlight all year long, live up to and even surpass what I expected from her," he added.

Caitlin Clark helped Iowa avenge its defeat to LSU in last year's national final.

Kim Mulkey also praises Caitlin Clark's performance

Along with Paul Pierce, LSU Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey also heaped praise on Caitlin Clark's Monday night performance.

Clark was tough to guard as she was hitting contested shots, and after the game, Mulkey had nothing but positive things to say about Clark.

"There is not a whole lot of strategy," Mulkey said. "You have to guard her, nobody else seems to be able to guard her. We didn't even guard her last year when we beat them. She is just a generation player, and she makes everybody around her better. That is what the great ones do.

"Caitlin Clark is not going to beat you by herself, it's what she does to make those teammates better that helps her score points and them score points to beat you," she added. "What did I say to her? I said, 'I sure am glad you're leaving. I said, Girl you’re something else. Never seen anything like it."

Caitlin Clark and Iowa will now go on to face UConn in the Final Four on Friday night. The winner of that game will face the winner of NC State vs South Carolina for the national championship.

