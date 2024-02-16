“He better not be talking about Bronny James” - College hoops world reacts to Kendrick Perkins’ cryptic hint about Lakers’ latest addition

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins has hinted that the Los Angeles Lakers will be adding a "superstar" to their ranks in the offseason. The NBA champion refrained from revealing the player's name, but suggested that he would work well with nine-time All-Star Anthony Davis.

Perkins said:

"Another superstar is on the way for the Lakers this summer. I can’t reveal who that superstar is, they trust me not to air that information out… it’s a match made in heaven for Anthony Davis.” Perkins said on Wednesday.

Perkins' comments about an anonymous incoming Laker quickly went viral and college hoops fans had their say on the matter online.

"He better not be talking about Bronny James…"

"Perk ain’t no reliable source man"

"Bronny James loading"

Bronny James will be eligible to enter the 2024 NBA draft. However, the USC star is yet to declare for the draft. Moreover, there is no guarantee that he will get picked by the Lakers, to play alongside his father, LeBron James.

Nonetheless, here are a few more hilarious reactions to Perkins' cryptic comments about the possibility of a superstar joining the Lakers in the summer:

Kendrick Perkins Salary: How much does analyst make at ESPN?

Image Credits - Kendrick Perkins Instagram

As per reports, Kendrick Perkins makes a whopping $1.5 million per year working with ESPN. He made the switch to broadcasting after retiring from basketball in April 2019.

Multiple reports claim that Perkins is worth around $28 million. He made most of his wealth during his 14-year career in the NBA, playing for the Boston Celtics (2003-11), Oklahoma City Thunder (2011-15), Cleveland Cavaliers (2015, 2018) and New Orleans Pelicans (2015-16). He played high school basketball at Clifton J. Ozen.

Perkins notably helped the Celtics win the championship in 2008. Per Spotrac, he made a whopping $57,750,424 in career earnings during his time in the league.