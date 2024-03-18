"He has degree from Harvard": 8th year senior Seth Towns' yet another Big Dance leaves college hoops world speechless

After Howard Bison's 70-67 victory over Delaware State to win the MEAC Tournament, Seth Towns will appear for his second NCAA Tournament stint on Tuesday. Towns, an eighth-year senior, began his college career at Harvard in 2016. From the same high school recruiting class of Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo and De'Aaron Fox, the former Ivy League Player of the Year spent two seasons with the Crimson.

Seth Towns missed his final two years of play after he underwent two surgeries to repair torn cartilage in his left knee. Considered the best graduate transfer from Harvard in 2020, Towns received offers from Ohio State, Duke, Kansas, Virginia, Syracuse, Michigan and Maryland.

He eventually joined the Buckeyes and played just one season before back issues took over and missed the next two seasons. In May 2023, Seth Towns joined the Bison and helped them win the MEAC Tournament title.

Fans on social media had a wide range of reactions on hearing about Seth Towns. Here are some:

A look at NCAA players older than Seth Towns

Alexis Yetna (July 7, 1997) and Spencer Johnson (September 3, 1997) are the oldest NCAA Division I players. Yetna, a native of France, joined the South Florida Bulls in 2018 after two years of post-high school prep basketball while also recovering from two knee injuries.

Yetna was named the 2019 American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year after averaging 12.3 points and 9.6 rebounds. After missing one season, he rejoined the team in 2020 before transferring to Seton Hall where he became a key contributor and helped them earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament in 2022.

After a break of another two years due to injuries, Yetna is now in rehabilitation, preparing to join Fairfield.

Spencer Johnson's original college debut in 2016 took a pause due to his two-year-long Mormon mission. Joining Weber State in 2018, Johnson red-shirted to Salt Lake Community College. His breakout performance earned him a spot on the BYU Cougars roster.

In his fourth year, Spencer Johnson is averaging 10.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists. The guard will be making his second NCAA appearance with the Cougars this March Madness.

What do you think of older players still choosing to play college basketball? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

