"He does not know his ball", "Pretty Decent": College hoops world has mixed reactions to NASCAR driver Kyle Busch's March Madness bracket predictions

Many people around the country have made and submitted their brackets for the 2024 March Madness, and Kyle Busch is not left out. The NASCAR driver’s bracket prediction was recently disclosed, and it has some common and surprise picks.

In his prediction for the 63 games in the NCAA Tournament, Busch had defending champion UConn retaining its title in April. The Huskies are predicted to square up with Houston, who recently lost the Big 12 Tournament title game, in the national championship game.

Kyle Busch's March Madness bracket has led to a lot of reactions in the college basketball world.

While some feel that the bracket is a pretty good one, others believe the NASCAR driver has little to no knowledge of college basketball. Let's take a look at some of the reactions:

"He does not know ball lol," tweeted one.

"Pretty decent bracket," tweeted another.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Kyle Busch's March Madness bracket breakdown

Kyle Busch had a pretty interesting 2024 March Madness bracket, and it's no surprise that it generated significant attention from college basketball fans around the country.

While he had UConn and Houston in the championship game, Busch predicted Alabama and Creighton alongside them in the Final Four. The Huskies beat the Crimson Tide, while the Cougars beat the Bluejays to reach the national championship game.

In the Elite Eight, Kyle Busch had Illinois, Purdue, Baylor and Marquette joined the four teams mentioned earlier. UConn beat Illinois; Alabama saw off Baylor,; Houston outclassed Marquette, while Creighton had a big win against No. 1 seed Purdue.

The eight other teams in the Sweet 16, according to Busch, include San Diego State, Iowa State, North Carolina, Baylor, Duke, Kentucky, Gonzaga and Tennessee. It's to be seen how accurate Busch's prediction will be in the next couple of weeks.

Has there ever been a perfect March Madness bracket?

While millions of brackets are submitted every year, there has never been a perfect bracket March Madness that has accurately predicted the outcome of all 63 games. The chances of anyone coming out with the perfect bracket is said to be one in 9.2 quintillion.

The closest anyone has come to crafting a perfect bracket occurred in 2019 when an Ohio-based neuropsychologist known as Gregg Nigl crafted his "center road" bracket in the Capital One NCAA March Madness Bracket Challenge. Outstandingly, Nigl accurately predicted the outcomes of the first 49 games.

Will Kyle Busch’s bracket be the long-awaited perfect one? How long will his prediction go before it eventually stops being perfect? We wait to see as the March Madness takes center stage.