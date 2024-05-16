"He is a Laker sadly" - Fans react to Bronny James-Utah Jazz news as former USC guard reportedly gets invited for individual workouts

Bronny James surprisingly declared for the 2024 NBA draft and will remain in the draft per reports.

Bronny James had a solid Combine performance. Per Yahoo Sports' NBA draft analyst Krysten Peek, The Utah Jazz have expressed interest in bringing him in for an individual workout. Further, they could target him with the 32nd overall pick. NBA Central shared the news on X.

Fans on social media reacted to the news. Some were torn over it happening as they felt like Bronny James was destined to become a Laker.

"He’s a laker sadly," a fan tweeted.

"No effing way Lebron is going to Utah to play with Bronny," a fan tweeted.

In the past, LeBron James has expressed his desire to play with his son. Some fans are confident Bronny James will be drafted.

"Yeah no way Lebron is going to Utah he’d rather retire," a fan tweeted.

"They should rebuild around him," a fan tweeted.

Others felt Bronny James would only be drafted because of his last name and his marketing ability.

"Skillset aside, teams will prob draft him because of the marketing potential. And of course the possible lure of bringing LBJ," a fan tweeted.

"I’m not a hater, but this is ridiculous. There’s gonna be a kid that gets snubbed out of the draft that’s a damn good basketball player, because of this clown right here and his daddy. He will never break 10 PPG in the league. Complete side show attraction," another fan tweeted.

Bronny James didn't find much success at USC, averaging just 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

Bronny James' draft projection

Bronny James was considered a late second-round pick or undrafted heading into the draft combine. However, he has found success at the combine and could end up being selected late in the first round or early second round.

Bronny James spoke to CBS about his mindset.

"I would be happy about getting to the league instead of me thinking about playing with my dad," Bronny said. "But, that's not my mindset at all. I'm just trying to put in the work and see where it takes me..."

"My dream has always just been to put my name out, make a name for myself, and of course, you know, get to the NBA, which is everyone's end goal that is here," he said. "And, you know, I never thought about just playing with my dad, but of course he's brought it up a couple times."

The NBA draft is set for June 26 and 27.