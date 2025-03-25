“Hold it down for JuJu Watkins”: Fans in awe as Kiki Iriafen breaks new record in absence of USC star

A first-team All-American and a top contender for national player of the year, JuJu Watkins is among the biggest names in women’s college basketball. However, anyone who has followed the Trojans closely knows that their strength doesn't rest on just one player.
During Monday night's game, a tense moment unfolded at Galen Center when Watkins suffered a severe knee injury just minutes into the first quarter. In that game, Kiki Iriafen stepped up, delivering a season-best performance precisely when it was needed the most.
Kiki scored 36 points on an outstanding 16-of-22 shooting, leading No. 1-seeded USC to a dominant 96-59 victory over No. 9-seeded Mississippi State. USC (30-3) advanced to the Sweet 16, where they will face No. 5-seeded Kansas State (28-7) on Saturday in Spokane, Washington.
Fans took to social media to praise Iriafen’s performance and offer support for Watkins.
“This was her time to shine,” one fan noted.
“I really hate it for JuJu. I hope she’s ok. Kiki did her thing,” another fan commented.
“Hold it down for JuJu,” a fan wrote.
“LSU my squad, but Kiki made me a fan after tonight, so if they win, it’s cool too,” another shared.
“She was cookingggg,” a fan commented.
“A lot of people don’t know, but Kiki Iriafen was Stanford’s leading scorer last season. She really is a dawg and definitely showed it tonight. USC will need her to continue this type of performance if they want to beat K-State and compete against UConn. Definitely unfortunate that JuJu got injured at this point of the season,” a fan analyzed.
“Kiki needs to be a top 5 pick,” another fan added.
What’s next for JuJu Watkins?
Watkins, widely expected to win the 2025 Wooden Award, tore her ACL early in USC’s second-round matchup against Mississippi State. Given that ACL injuries typically require up to 12 months of recovery, she may miss most or all of next season.
USC confirmed Watkins' injury in a statement:
“JuJu Watkins sustained a season-ending injury in the NCAA Second Round on Monday night. She will undergo surgery and then begin rehabilitation shortly thereafter.”
If USC reaches the Elite Eight and UConn defeats No. 3-seeded Oklahoma in the Sweet 16, the Trojans will have to battle the Huskies without their most impactful player. JuJu’s absence is a major blow, not just for USC but for women’s basketball as a whole.
