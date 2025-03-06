"Honor his 90 days in Kentucky?": College hoops fan takes subtle dig at former Wildcat De'Aaron Fox ahead of new "Lexington" sneaker release

College basketball fans reacted to the San Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox's release of a new shoe to celebrate his career with the Kentucky Wildcats. On Tuesday on X, Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio shared a photo of the “Lexington” signature shoe that will be released under the Stephen Curry brand.

According to reports, the shoe is expected to hit the market on Friday and will cost $120.

Fans reacted to Matt Jones’ tweet.

“Honor his 90 days in Kentucky? LOL,” a fan wrote, pointing out the fact that the guard did not stay long enough with the Wildcats.

“Probably the only Under Armor shoe that I’ll buy lol,” a fan wrote.

“That's a nice shoe,” someone wrote.

“Looks like a blue light special from the 70’s at K-Mart,” a fan posted.

“Love the Fox tail on the Velcro strap. Nice touch,” another pointed out.

It is the second shoe release by De’Aaron Fox in the last three months. The guard released his first signature sneaker, named the “Curry Fox 1” on Dec. 6, a few weeks before he turned 27.

Fox played for the Wildcats in the 2016-17 season, with his first game in November 2016 and his final one in March 2017.

However, his short time at Kentucky produced good results, as helped the Wildcats reach the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team and the All-SEC first team.

De’Aaron Fox off to solid start with Spurs

The Sacramento Kings selected Fox with the No. 5 pick in the 2017 NBA draft, and he spent eight years there, making the 2023 All-Star Game.

Last month, the Kings traded Fox to the San Antonio Spurs in a three-team deal with the Chicago Bulls. As part of the trade, the Kings received Sidy Cissoko, three first-round picks and two second-round picks. The Bulls got Zach Collins, Tre Jones, a 2025 first-round pick and Kevin Huerter from Sacramento.

Fox made an impressive debut, scoring 24 points, grabbing five rebounds and dishing out 13 assists in a 126–125 win over the Atlanta Hawks. In his first 12 games with San Antonio, he has averaged 19.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

