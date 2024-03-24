“How bout them tigers” - $3.3 NIL-valued Olivia Dunne rejoices as LSU bags SEC championship title via latest IG story 

Olivia Dunne's LSU Tigers clinched the Southeastern championship on Saturday night at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. It was the program's fifth conference title, asserting its dominance in college gymnastics.

Dunne, who has a NIL valuation of $3.3 million per On3, took to her Instagram story to upload a video clip of the Tigers' celebrations from the locker room.

"@SEC champs" she wrote on the text of her story.

Olivia Dunne's IG Stories

The Tigers posted a stellar 198.075 score during the second session of the SEC Championships, including two perfect 10s. The total was the program's joint-highest score at the championships, marking a significant achievement for the third-ranked team.

The Tigers beat Alabama (197.750), Kentucky (197.600) and Florida (197.300) to clinch the Southeastern Conference title.

After the conference triumph, LSU coach Jay Clark said:

“This is a great group, and I’m very proud of how they’ve gone about their business all year long. Any four of these teams could’ve won this thing.”

The Tigers will now turn their attention to the NCAA Regionals, which begin from April 3 onwards.

The NCAA championships will commence on April 18 and run until April 20 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. It's safe to say that LSU will be gunning for championship glory after winning the Southeastern Conference title.

Olivia Dunne will want to help LSU to NCAA Championship in her final season

LSU Tigers star Olivia Dunne

Dunne will want to leave LSU on a high. The Tigers reached the Four on the Floor last season but will want to go all the way and win the NCAA championship this year.

While Dunne is not the best gymnast on LSU's team, she is also among the highest-paid NIL athletes in college sports (3rd overall), having made a small fortune as an internet personality.

An NCAA title in her senior year with LSU would do wonders for Dunne's already glowing resume.