"How is Kentucky not on this list": College hoops fans react to 'most disappointing men's NCAAB teams this season' list

Teams like the Kentucky Wildcats or Kansas Jayhawks can find themselves being criticized in any given year, regardless of how they are playing. That's the case in 2025, as seen on Instagram on Tuesday.

Ad

JSJ Visuals made a post showing their top 10 teams to have been disappointments this season. They included the likes of North Carolina, Kansas, UConn, and Miami, among other teams that have been unable to meet their preseason expectations. However, they left Kentucky off the list.

Ad

Trending

Fans came in droves to the comments, noting Kentucky's absence from the list despite having a solid record of 18-8 this season:

"Kentucky is very disappointing too sadly," one fan said.

Fan reacts to social media post involving NCAA teams. (Instagram)

"How is Kentucky not on this list?," another fan questioned.

Ad

Fan reacts to social media post involving NCAA teams. (Instagram)

"Kentucky should be on here, sad to admit it," one commented.

Ad

Fan reacts to social media post involving NCAA teams. (Instagram)

Others commented on Rutgers and UConn's struggles throughout the season, while naming additional teams that can also be viewed as disappointments.

Ad

"The fact that Rutgers has 2 top picks in the draft and may not even make the Big Ten tournament is so sad," one fan stated.

Fan reacts to social media post involving NCAA teams. (Instagram)

"Crazy that people call this season for UConn disappointing when we returned one starter who was the 5th option and expected to be the number one guy this year. The team has talent no doubt, but hard to expect the same level as last season," one wrote.

Ad

Fan reacts to social media post involving NCAA teams. (Instagram)

"Saint Louis, Baylor, Ohio State, Texas, and Cincinnati are also pretty disappointing," another fan claimed.

Ad

Fan reacts to social media post involving NCAA teams. (Instagram)

What's next for the Kentucky Wildcats?

While some may think the Wildcats have disappointed, their record shows they have ability and potential. They have an 18-8 overall record, going 7-6 after 13 SEC matchups. Kentucky averages 85.8 points per game on 48.6% shooting from the field and 38% from beyond the arc, beating teams by an average margin of 10.1 points.

Ad

Star guard Otega Oweh is putting up averages of 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.5 steals on shooting splits of 49.5% overall and 33.9% from downtown. Jaxson Robinson comes next with 13.3 points and 3.7 rebounds, while Lamont Butler contributes with 12.5 points and 4.6 assists.

Coming off an 82-61 victory over Vanderbilt on Feb. 19, the No. 17 Wildcats are preparing for their next ranked matchup, which is on the road. They face the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide at the Coleman Coliseum on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. ET. A win here would go a long way to silencing some of their critics, and Kentucky could go from being viewed as a disappointment to a dark horse.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here