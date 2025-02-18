"Hunter Dickinson looks so unathletic on the court": College hoops fans discuss Kansas' disappointing 17-8 record this season

After dropping a game to unranked Utah on Saturday, Kansas dropped six spots in this week's AP Poll to No. 23. The historic basketball program is just 17-8 this season and stands at sixth in the Big 12.

Jayhawks fans are disappointed with the team's season and expressed this in the comments of a Reddit post by user r/College Basketball.

Some Kansas fans pointed to one particular player as the problem with this year's team.

"Hunter Dickinson looks so unathletic on the court. Just a big body that moves around."

"Really thought they did something when they paid Dickinson 💩"

"Jalon Daniels 🤝 Hunter Dickinson. Stealing NIL money."

Others expressed their frustration with the team in general.

"There isn't a single player in this team I trust to get a basket when we need one. This team is amazing when things are going well, but can't play through difficulty at all. 20 years of Bill Self basketball have vanished in the last two. I just don't get it."

"I know the feeling. We keep beating Top 10 teams and lose to unranked teams. Would love to see what we'd be like with a consistently healthy team."

"Not good. Not good is what we are unfortunately."

Despite less than a month remaining in the regular season, the comments proved that some Jayhawks fans are hopeful for better days ahead.

"Still got my fingers crossed that we snap out of it. Our transfers seem to be getting more comfortable even though we look bad as a whole. Hopefully they change into their final form in the tourney."

Kansas' loss at Utah

The Jayhawks have struggled to establish a winning streak. When they visited Utah on Saturday, they were coming off a conference win over Colorado.

However, directly before that win, Kansas fell to unranked Kansas State. Heading into the Utes matchup, Kansas had lost two of its last five, also dropping a contest at Baylor on Feb. 1.

Utah entered the Big 12 battle just above .500 at 13-11, but the Utes outscored the Jayhawks in both halves to pull off the 74-67 win.

“We were awful,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “They played really well early, and then, of course, we didn’t have any answers for them defensively. And obviously, it was, I mean — people that are listening probably watched it. So, we didn’t do very well. And then we had the game tied and they beat us on every toughness play down the stretch.”

NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Utah - Source: Imagn

The loss to Utah was yet another disappointment for Kansas, who entered the season at No. 1 and could soon slip out of the AP Top 25 altogether if the team continues to lose to unranked opponents.

