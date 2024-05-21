"I can't choose": Flau'jae Johnson admits to not being able to choose between basketball and music career

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson has an extremely busy schedule. Apart from managing her basketball, Johnson is also pursuing a career in rapping. The Tigers guard signed with Jay Z's label Roc Nation in 2022 and recently had ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith stand up and take notice of her skills.

In her appearance on the "Ebro in the Morning" podcast, Johnson was asked what career she would pick—rapping or basketball?

"Honestly, I always say this, and it sounds kinda crazy, but I can't choose because that's what makes me special." said Flau'jae Johnson. "I feel like that's what makes my story iconic because I'm able to perform at a high level, doing both things that I do.

"When I drop my project, best of both worlds, people are going to really understand like, 'OK, I see what's going on.'"

In her interview with the New York Times, Johnson also talked about balancing music and basketball, saying:

“I’ve been rapping and playing basketball my whole life. Now that they see me on different stages, they always ask, ‘How do you do it?’ But it’s like, I’ve been doing it. Turn up in the summer, play basketball during basketball season and then go on about my day.”

Flau'jae Johnson explains her mother's sacrifice for her career

Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, was a full-time working mother and also took care of her daughter's business activities, including acquiring brand partnerships. She worked in a dental office before becoming Flau'jae's manager.

Flau'jae spoke about their relationship in the podcast on Hot 97 radio.

"It was me and my mom," Johnson said. "She started everything, built everything (and) she still handles everything. She built it (from) the ground up. If it wasn't for my mom, I wouldn't be in this position. When I went on the rap game, she quit her job so that she was able to be there for me on that."

It all worked out well for them, as she is one of the highest-earning student-athletes, valued at $1.2 million (per On3). Furthermore, she was also named the Innovator of the Year at the INFLCR NIL Summit in 2023.

