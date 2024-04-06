“I’d go and buy a ticket” - $80M worth Paul Pierce expresses excitement ahead of women’s Final Four marquee matchups

Former NBA star Paul Pierce is excited for the women's Final Four matchup in this year's NCAA Tournament. Pierce, who has a net worth of $80 million per Celebrity Net Worth, looks forward to Iowa vs. UConn and South Carolina vs. NC State showdowns.

Pierce recently appeared on the 'UNDISPUTED' show alongside host Skip Bayless. He revealed in the show that he finds the upcoming Final Four games in the women's tournament fascinating. He said he would have booked a flight and got a ticket to witness these games live.

"If I was available I would fly out there now and get a ticket because it's just that interesting to me. Me and Key are talking about where we gonna go watch the games right now," Pierce said.

Pierce then talked about how the general interest in the women's tournament has increased because of players like Iowa star Caitlin Clark:

"That level interest is not only myself but who have never even watched the girls game and just concentrated on the men's game are gonna tune in. So they are constantly getting new followers."

"And a lot of this has to do with the teams. Caitlin Clark, obviously what she's done to the game of college basketball. Elevated it to the level as that with her performances. I'm excited."

The women's Final Four is stacked with several top players taking center stage. Clark and the Hawkeyes will take on Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies. Meanwhile, Dawn Staley's South Carolina will hope to be the undefeated national champions following their Final Four attack against the NC State Wolfpack.

Paul Pierce shares message with Angel Reese following loss to Iowa

Last season's national champions, the LSU Tigers were eliminated from this year's tournament following an Elite Eight loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Following the loss, LSU star Angel Reese opened up about receiving backlash and criticism in the post-game press conference.

Paul Pierce then talked about this situation on the 'UNDISPUTED' show. While underlying the negative impacts of social media on athletes, he also stated that criticism always follows success.

"When you're on top of the sports world, things are magnified, and success is at times hard to handle," Pierce said. "As a young athlete, as a woman in this game, things are thrown at you that you don't expect, but that's what comes with it."

"So, as she continues to handle success and gets used to it have her understand this is what comes with it. Everybody's not gonna like you, Everybody's not gonna agree with you. Everybody's not gonna be on your side, that's what success is all about."

