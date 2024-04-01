"I f**king love DJ Burns": College hoops fans gush over NC State star as Wolfpack upset Duke to reach Final Four

DJ Burns' strong postseason continued as the sixth-year senior was able to lead the NC State Wolfpack to the Final Four with a 76-64 victory over the Duke Blue Devils. He finished with 29 points, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 29 minutes while shooting 13-19 from the field and 3-4 from the free-throw line.

Burns received plenty of praise from fans following his dominant performance.

One fan wrote:

"I f**king love dj burns"

Another fan reposted footage of Burns taking pictures with the security staff, adding:

"The legend grows. How can you not be a fan of DJ Burns Jr, man. This is the kind of dude built for March stardom. @beastboyburns is a man of the people! 💪🐺"

"DJ Burns posted this on his story after sending Duke home Most loved man in America right now @BarstoolPack"

"DJ Burns clowning Duke fans at the end of the Elite 8 game. - "Your season is over" - "It's over" - Slit-throat motion We don't deserve this man."

One user posted a picture of Yao Ming and Zach Randolph, joking:

"Ima tell my kids this was DJ Burns vs Zach Edey in the #FinalFour"

"Zach Edey vs. DJ Burns in the Final Four"

"DJ Burns and the 2024 Wolfpack will forever hold a place in my heart. 🐺"

"“Dad tell me what it was like to watch DJ Burns 2024 NCAA tournament run”"

"Dj burns all game when he saw Kyle filipowski step up to guard him"

"DJ Burns when he sees filipowski on him"

DJ Burns receives praise from Nikola Jokic

DJ Burns has taken the college basketball world by storm in March. The NC State Wolfpack forward received praise from two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic following his strong Elite Eight performance.

Speaking at a press conference, the Denver Nuggets superstar stated:

"He's amazing... I think he's so skilled, especially lefty... It seems like teammates like to play with him so gotta be a good guy."

Check out Nikola Jokic's comments on DJ Burns below:

Burns had not been projected to be selected in the 2024 NBA Draft. His strong performance during March, however, could put him in the conversation to hear his name called.