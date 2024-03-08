"I grew up playing with the boys": Iowa sensation Caitlin Clark sheds light at valuable upbringing that almost turned her into a multisport athlete

Caitlin Clark has cemented herself as one of the best in college basketball. But in a recent interview with "Good Morning America," she said that basketball was not the only game that she played while growing up.

"Growing up ... I loved soccer, too, and I played every sport, basically," Clark said. "Like, I ran track, I did softball, soccer. But I think basketball ... I just love the competitive side of it, and I grew up playing with the boys."

Clark also spoke about her father's influence on her basketball career.

"My dad was my first-ever basketball coach," Clark said. "Before every game, I look at my dad, and I give him a nod. He gives me a nod, and then I go out there and get ready for the tip. I think it just speaks to the bond I've had, especially with my dad over the course of my basketball upbringing."

Caitlin Clark's time with the Iowa Hawkeyes has been iconic and has seen her break many records, including the NCAA Division I all-time scorer. She surpassed LSU legend Pete Maravich's 3,667 points and has 3,685 points.

The senior has been named Naismith Women's College Player of the Year, Wooden Award National Player of the Year and Associated Press Women's College Basketball Player of the Year. Clark has averaged 28.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game in her career.

Caitlin Clark honored by the Iowa Hawkeyes

Before her overall NCAA Division I record, Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA record, eclipsing Kelsey Plum, against Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The school immortalized her record-breaking 3-pointer with an on-court logo.

In between the 3-point line and halfcourt, Clark will forever remain a memory of the historic day.

"It's just kind of crazy when I first went out there and looked at it," Clark said. "I'm like, this has to be in the wrong spot. Like, it seems way further back from where I actually shot it from. This is what I dreamed of. Like, I dreamed of playing in front of these types of crowds and these type of environments.

"During every national anthem or every pregame, I just try to take a deep breath and look around. You know, soak in the environment because it seriously never gets old."

Later this year, Caitlin Clark will join the WNBA after she declared for the 2024 draft in February. She is projected as a No.1 pick, with the Indiana Fever being her likely new home.

