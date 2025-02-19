"I love this so bad": College hoops fans react as LSU star Flau'jae Johnson pens a heartfelt letter for BF Chris

LSU Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson and her boyfriend, Chris Hilton Jr, have captured the hearts of many sports fans. They have become a beloved power couple, always showcasing their affection and support for each other.

On Tuesday, Johnson shared a touching message for Hilton on Instagram, expressing her love for him along with an adorable video of their moments together.

"You’re my home, my heart, and my forever," Johnson captioned.

She also encouraged her followers to share their favorite moments with their significant others, with the promise that she would repost them.

Fans filled the comments section with an outpouring of love and support for the young couple.

"My girl is in loveeee😍😍 I love this so bad🥰," one fan wrote.

"They seem to be a really beautiful couple that are truly in love," a fan said.

"He brought out your soft girl era 💕," another fan commented.

"Listen lil sis just know if that man ever breaks your heart just know at dawn we Rideeee!! 🌚😉," one fan wrote.

"Sh*t gon be lit when they both make it to the league 🔥🔥🔥," another fan wrote.

"my fave couple everrrr❤️❤️❤️," one fan commented.

Fans commented on IG (image credit: instagram/flaujae)

Flau'jae Johnson defends LSU's ability to compete without Angel Reese

When Angel Reese left LSU for the WNBA, there were questions about how the team would fare without her dominant presence in the post. However, Tigers senior guard Aneesah Morrow has more than stepped up, emerging as a dominant force on the boards and in the paint.

Morrow appeared in Tuesday's episode of Flau'jae Johnson's "Best of Both Worlds" podcast, where Johnson discussed how Morrow has embraced the challenge of anchoring LSU's frontcourt.

"One thing I feel like people get wrong about our team is the rebounding," Johnson said. "I think when Angel left, they was like, 'Ah, they going to miss that post presence.' Nah, (Aneesah Morrow) the beast done came and turnt up.

"You really been our post presence this year and being an undersized post, what you're doing at your height and who you play for and in this conference, is unheard of."

Morrow has 389 rebounds this season, averaging a double-double of 18.1 points and 14.4 rebounds per game. Her rebounding average is the best in the country, and she is just 52 rebounds away from tying Reese’s total from last season.

