"I do see a lot of similarities with Steph Curry": Suns HC Frank Vogel drops major praise for $3.3M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark will go down as one of the greatest basketball players on the college circuit. The Iowa legend will enter the WNBA draft after playing her final game for the program, which ended in an 87-75 defeat against South Carolina (38-0) in the national championship game on Sunday.

Ahead of the WNBA draft, the $3.3 million NIL-valued Clark (per On3) received praise from Phoenix Suns coach Frank Vogel, who compared her to four-time NBA champion Steph Curry.

Before the Suns welcomed the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, Vogel was asked about Clark in his press conference. He replied:

"[She's] one of the best basketball players I’ve ever seen, honestly, male or female. I do see a lot of similarities to Steph Curry.”

Expand Tweet

Clark's run with Iowa didn't end with a national championship crown. However, she spoke about the proud feeling of representing the program for four years.

“Yeah, I’m sad we lost this game. But I’m also so proud of myself. I’m so proud of my teammates. I’m so proud of this program,” Clark said (h/t CNN).

In her final appearance for Iowa, Caitlin Clark recorded a game-high 30 points and added eight rebounds and five assists. However, the Hawkeyes lost the all-important contest against South Carolina, who remarkably went through the entire season unbeaten.

A look at Caitlin Clark's Iowa career and honors

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship

Caitlin Clark finishes her NCAA career with two national Player of the Year honors and two national championship appearances. She helped the Hawkeyes win three successive Big Ten Tournament titles.

Moreover, Clark was named the Big Ten Player of the Year thrice and she holds the NCAA's all-time scoring record with 3,951 points.

Clark is projected as the top pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, which is scheduled for April 15 in New York. The Indiana Fever hold the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft and will likely use it on Clark.