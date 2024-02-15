IN PHOTOS: $1,700,000 NIL-valued Angel Reese receives grand gesture by BF Cam’Ron Fletcher

Angel Reese took to Instagram to flaunt the affection she received from her boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher, on Valentine's Day.

The LSU Lady Tigers star uploaded pictures of her gifts, including a customized cake that read 'Anything for the Barbie' and a bouquet of roses. She also highlighted the effort Fletcher put into decorating the room to make the day special.

Image Credits: Angelreese10 Instagram

Reese, who has NIL deals worth a whopping $1.7 million, met Fletcher in 2017 at a basketball camp. They grew close during the COVID-19 pandemic and went public with their relationship in June 2023.

While Reese plays on the LSU Lady Tigers team, her boyfriend Fletcher is a star basketball player on the Florida State Seminoles team.

Last month, Fletcher underwent surgery on his knee after picking up an injury during FSU's game against North Carolina in December. Reese posted a heartfelt message for her partner before his surgery. On her Instagram story, she wrote:

"God, please protect Cam'Ron as he has surgery today! I love you bookies! God gives his toughest battles to his toughest soldiers! You've been through so much and this is so small to a giant. Road back to recovery. I've got your back. LET'S DO THIS!! @camron"

Fletcher's surgery was a success and it appears that he is now on the road to recovery. Angel Reese also sent him her best wishes.

Angel Reese's stats in the 2023–24 college basketball season

LSU Lady Tigers star Angel Reese

Angel Reese led the No. 13 LSU Tigers to the NCAA championship win last season. However, she didn't have the best start in the 2023–24 college basketball season.

She was benched in the second half of LSU's fourth game of the season against Kent State and then missed four games, citing mental health reasons. However, since returning, Reese has seemingly gotten back to her best.

This season, Reese has averaged 19.5 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. She has helped the Tigers finish second in the Southeastern Conference with a 21-4 record (8-3 in conference).