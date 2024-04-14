IN PHOTOS: Top 2024 WNBA draft prospects enjoy special welcome gifts post arrival in NYC ft. Angel Reese

When Angel Reese and the 2024 WNBA draftees arrived in New York, they were treated with various gifts by the organizers. The college basketball stars expressed joy at the gesture while Reese made a few cool dance moves before getting her hands on the gift basket.

Reese entered the room first and was joined by Cameron Brink, Dyaisha Fair, and others. They found perfume, haircare, and skincare products and even rose as they unboxed their gift baskets. The stars smilingly posed with their gifts in the pictures posted online.

Reese was joined by other draftees including Nika Mühl, Elizabeth Kitley, Rickea Jackson, Aaliyah Edwards, and Charisma Osborne. The glam photos of the stars were shared online.

Caitlin Clark could not join the stars to receive her gift. She attended the Wooden Awards in LA but will be present for the April 15 WNBA draft in New York. The event will be shown on ESPN at 7:30 pm on Monday at Brooklyn Academy of Music.

Angel Reese is projected outside the top 5 in 2024 WNBA Draft

With an average of 31.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 8.9 assists, Caitlin Clark is poised to get into the Indiana Fever camp as the No.1 overall pick. But the draft spots for other stars, including that of Angel Reese, are not as clear.

Reese led the LSU Tigers to a 2023 Championship victory and was named 2024 SEC Player of the Year. She averaged 18.6 points, 13.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists this season. The decline in her scoring output has resulted in the LSU star not finding a spot in the top five in mock drafts.

The performances of Cameron Brink and Nika Mühl in March Madness have caused disruptions in the earlier projections. All of this has led to Reese going in a downward spiral.

