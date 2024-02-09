Is Angel Reese playing tonight vs Vanderbilt? Looking at LSU forward's availability against Commodores

If you asked anyone who is the most loved player in the entire LSU basketball program at the moment, they're likely to tell you Angel Reese. Apart from the forward's habit of delivering quality performance after quality performance, she's shown that her heart is made of gold. Her heartwarming gesture of gifting the Tigers men's basketball players and coaches headsets is currently trending.

Nevertheless, what many Tigers fans would be expecting as a gift from Reese on Thursday night is another breathtaking performance as they take on the Vanderbilt Commodores (17-6, 4-5 Southeastern Conference). Therefore, many fans of No. 13 LSU (19-4, 6-3) will be hoping to see its star forward lead the team onto the court. But will she be available to play?

Angel Reese is expected to be available for coach Kim Mulkey. Reese has played 19 games this season, averaging 19.3 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 29.8 minutes per game. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Reese will be playing for LSU as the Tigers visit Vanderbilt.

Also read: What are Angel Reese's NIL deals worth?; What is Kim Mulkey’s net worth?

Can Angel Reese lead LSU to victory over Vanderbilt?

Angel Reese and LSU are going into Thursday night's game against Vanderbilt on the back of a 106-66 victory over Florida on Sunday. Reese was pivotal to the Tigers' record-breaking victory over Florida, securing a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds as well as six assists.

Vanderbilt, on the other hand, has lost most of the steam it gathered at the start of the season. The team started 16-1 but has lost five of its last six games, dropping to 17-6.

Angel Reese vs. Colorado

Despite their impressive run earlier in the season, the Commodores are the underdogs against No. 13 LSU. However, two of the Tigers' four losses have come on the road. Naturally, the team will be wary of falling to another defeat which could jeopardize its position on the SEC standings.

Reese won't be the only outstanding player for LSU. The Tigers will also field Hailey Van Lith, who hit a season-high 21 points against Florida. They will also have freshman star Mikaylah Williams, who also tallied 21 points in the same game.

Despite LSU being the favorite, anything can happen as upsets are part of the game. The Tigers suffered upsets in January against Auburn and Mississippi State.