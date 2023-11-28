Is Angel Reese still eligible to bag the National Player of the Year Award?

There's no player in college basketball who is under more scrutiny than Angel Reese. The LSU star has been trending for several weeks now but for all the wrong reasons.

Having missed four games this season and no indication of when she will be back, Reese is behind in the National Player of the Year race against her arch-rival, Iowa's Caitlin Clark.

Although Reese has averaged 17.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists, Clark has averaged 29.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 7.5 assists and is the frontrunner for the award.

Reese is still eligible for the award, having appeared on the 50-person strong preseason watchlist. It will be narrowed down to 30 in February and four in March before the winner is announced in April.

Expand Tweet

Did the Angel Reese issue start way before she was suspended?

Much has been written about the absence of LSU star Angel Reese. While no official reason has been given, speculation has run ripe.

The first two missed games brought questions about whether her absence was related to an online spat between Reese's mother, Angel Reese Webb, and teammate, Flau'Jae's mother, Kia Brooks.

The latter seemed to suggest that Reese was having issues due to her poor GPA performance. That has solidified into a narrative, which has not been dismissed by coach Kim Mulkey.

So, did Reese's problems begin way before her absence was noted and the public took note of the brewing behind-the-scenes tensions in the backyard of the national champions?

Going into the season, the LSU Tigers were ranked No. 1 and were heavy favorites to easily dispatch the No. 20 Colorado Buffaloes, but what followed was a thorough humiliation instead.

The Buffs beat the Tigers 92-78. Coach Kim Mulkey was livid in her postgame news conference about her players' attitude and performance.

"I'm disappointed and surprised in some individual players that I thought would just be tougher and have a little fight and leadership about them. But I knew what we faced. You live with just a tough night offensively," Mulkey said.

"What I don’t live with is (lack of) guts and fight and physical play. You’ve got that dog in you, and I thought we didn’t have that tonight,” she added.

Mulkey also pinpointed which players played with 'guts' in the loss, conspicuously leaving out Reese, who shot 6-of-15 from the field for 15.0 points and 12.0 rebounds.

She praised Mikaylah Williams and Sa'myah Smith who had 17.0 and 16.0 points respectively.

"I thought (Williams) and Sa'Myah Smith did all they could. You're talking about a true freshman and a true sophomore. We need more than just them to have a little bit of fight.

"I knew what we faced, but what I didn’t know about my team were all those (intangible) things I just described to you," Mulkey said.

How the Angel Reese matter is eventually handled will be interesting to observe.