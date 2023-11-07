Is Bronny James playing today vs Kansas State? USC star freshman's status explored

Bronny James has been one of the most famous freshmen players in a long time to enter college basketball. With the USC Trojans beginning their season tonight against the Kansas State Wildcats, this is the first time he could see the court. However, he went into cardiac arrest in preseason workouts on July 24 and it was said he had a congenital heart defect.

Bronny James has not practiced with the USC Trojans yet so we are still a bit away from seeing his first collegiate action. During the Lakers Media Day on Oct. 2, Lebron James was asked about his son's status as the family has been private about his health.

"Bronny is doing extremely well. He has begun his rehab process to get back on the floor this season with his teammates at USC. (With) the successful surgery that he had, he's on the up-and-up. It's definitely a whirlwind, a lot of emotions for our family this summer. But the best thing we have is each other and we stuck behind each other and gave each other strength through the whole process. We are happy to see where he is today and we look forward to seeing what his future still has in store for him." H/t CBS Sports

As of this writing, there has been no official timeline given by either Bronny James or the University of Southern California for his return to the court.

What should we expect out of Bronny James this season with the USC Trojans?

With Bronny James going into cardiac arrest, there is a bit of an opening about his potential NBA status. While it seems that he is going to return to the court at some point during the college basketball season, it is interesting to note that he has not been given a medical redshirt. While it would make sense if the program asked the NCAA for one, that indicates he is expected to play at some point this season.

Bronny James is an excellent athlete and showcased his abilities throughout high school at Sierra Canyon. During his senior season last year, James averaged 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals. While he will likely play more than one season at USC, this will be an interesting case as Lebron James publicly stated he wants to play with Bronny in the NBA before retiring.