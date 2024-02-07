Is Bronny James playing tonight vs California? Looking at USC guard's availability for the game

USC Trojans guard Bronny James is one of the most hyped-up players in college basketball, as he is among the top stars on the court. The Trojans are taking on the California Golden Bears in a Pac-12 matchup on Wednesday night.

But will Bronny James be on the court for USC? Let's take a look at the most recent update.

Is Bronny James playing tonight?

James is not listed on the injury report for the game against the California Golden Bears, and all signs point toward him suiting up for tonight's action. Bronny James has been getting his legs under him as he has been doing well and not missing games since returning from his cardiac arrest before the season began.

James has been a solid contributor, playing 20.1 minutes and averaging 5.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.2 blocks and 0.9 steals per game. His shooting numbers need to improve, as James shoots 37.2% from the floor, including 27.5% from the 3-point line. He also needs to improve at the free-throw line, as he is connecting on 65.0% from the charity stripe.

All signs are pointing towards James being available once again to play.

Can the USC Trojans make their way to the NCAA Tournament?

The USC Trojans have a lot of talent and entered the college basketball season as one of the favorites to win the national championship. However, injuries and a poor start have left them at 9-13 this season and last in the Pac-12.

The Trojans can still be in the NCAA Tournament if they can win most of their nine regular season games and get a potential at-large bid. The other way would be to win the Pac-12 championship to get an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament and be one of the 64 teams competing for the national title.

If they can get healthy with guard Isaiah Collier returning from a hand injury later this month, they have the talent and need to go on a winning streak to get back over .500 and prove they can go on a massive run.

