Is Bronny James playing tonight vs UCLA? USC guard’s status explored ahead of Bruins matchup

Bronny James' USC Trojans were picked to finish as the second-best Pac-12 team, only behind Arizona, according to a preseason media poll involving 26 media members. However, their season has been disappointing, to say the least.

The Trojans sit with a 10-16 record overall and a 4-11 conference record. Furthermore, they have lost nine of their last 11 games in Pac-12 play. Bronny has also struggled this season, attaining the double-digit points total just thrice in 18 appearances.

Is Bronny James playing tonight vs UCLA?

LeBron James' son will be available to play against UCLA tonight. However, it's unclear whether he will play a significant part in the rotation. His minutes have constantly decreased in his last five games.

The USC Trojans guard is averaging 5.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists at 36.5% from the field and 27.5 percent from the three-point range. In his last double-OT defeat against the Colorado Buffaloes, Bronny only played for 14 minutes, scoring two points, grabbing one rebound and two assists.

However, with other players on the injury list, Bronny James should be on the court tonight.

Where can you watch the USC Trojans vs UCLA?

USC vs UCLA will air on ESPN. Fans can watch the game on the streaming website called Sling. The game can also be viewed on TBS, TNT, NFL Network, FS1 and more.

USC vs. UCLA Time

Date: Sunday, Feb. 25

Time: 10 p.m.. ETl 7 p.m. PT

The game will be played at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

