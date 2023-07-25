Is Bronny James COVID-19 vaccinated? CBB fans create ripples on social media with absurd rumors around the USC superstar's cardiac arrest

Bronny James collapsed and had a cardiac arrest! NBA insider, Shams Charania shocked the basketball world with the news that NBA great Lebron James' highly-rated son had to have an ambulance called to attend to him at the USC practice center at 9:26 AM on Monday.

The James family released a statement via a spokesperson that gave brief details on the incident and asked for the public to respect their privacy at this moment.

"Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information."

The breaking news caught everyone off guard, but before long, social media users began to speculate on the incident and whether or not it was related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The first person to make the connection between Bronny James' cardiac arrest and the COVID-19 vaccine was Twitter (X) owner, Elon Musk.

Elon Musk @elonmusk @TheChiefNerd We cannot ascribe everything to the vaccine, but, by the same token, we cannot ascribe nothing.



Myocarditis is a known side-effect. The only question is whether it is rare or common.

Hotep Jesus @HotepJesus



I guess I’ll pretend like the vaccine isn’t a suspect here since that’s what everyone else is doing. Bronny James went into cardiac arrest?I guess I’ll pretend like the vaccine isn’t a suspect here since that’s what everyone else is doing. pic.twitter.com/lXZSFUZmPx

Joshua Grady @AgentGrady_ At some point, people have to take serious that the government and health agencies lied to us, pushed a vaccine that was untested and has proven to be harmful, and now Bronny James is in the ICU because of it, and he’s not the only one who has suffered because of the vax

Chief Nerd @TheChiefNerd @elonmusk My father went into cardiac arrest within hours of his second dose in 2021, developed pericarditis, suffered for months with sudden drops in blood pressure, and later died in the middle of the night from another heart attack. Never had one heart issue before that second dose.

Not everyone was experiencing the hysteria surrounding Bronny James' condition and the COVID-19 vaccine, though.

liv @livmoods If vaccine conversations are where you IMMEDIATELY go following a terrifying situation for Bronny James. You are the problem.

Kevin Bohan @kbohan570 It took the internet less than 15 seconds to turn the extremely sad and scary Bronny James news into a vaccine debate and honestly that’s longer than I expected

Ramz @ramz_ramazani



We wish him a swift recovery.



People may blame the vaccine, but I disagree.



Cardiac arrests were happening before the COVID vaccine, and unfortunately, they will keep happening.



What is… pic.twitter.com/nPGsolh4cf LeBron James' son, Bronny James, suffered a cardiac arrest during practice at USC.We wish him a swift recovery.People may blame the vaccine, but I disagree.Cardiac arrests were happening before the COVID vaccine, and unfortunately, they will keep happening.What is… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Bronny James dad, LeBron's COVID-19 vaccine

In 2021, during the midst of the raging pandemic, Lakers President of Basketball Operations Rob Pelinka insisted that the Lakers players were all expected to be vaccinated.

When the question was asked of LeBron about whether he was vaccinated, he gave a brutally honest answer.

"I know that for me I can speak about myself," James said. "I think everyone has their own choice to do what they feel is right for themselves and their family, and things of that nature. I know that I was very [skeptical] about it all, but after doing my research, and things of that nature, I felt like it was best suited for not only me but for my family and for my friends, and that's why I decided to do it."

It is safe to say that LeBron included all of his family in his statement and that Bronny James was, in fact, vaccinated. There is no indication that the vaccine had anything to do with his collapse either.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania USC All-American Bronny James collapsed on the court Monday and had a cardiac arrest. He was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition and no longer in the ICU. Statement: pic.twitter.com/5z9F2qAWP0

Bronny James' much-hypedSC move

Bronny James left Sierra Canyon School and committed to USC (University of Southern California) to stay near his family and play under coach Andy Enfield.

James has been credited with fostering a 'good vibes' atmosphere at his new team. He seems to be settling in well with his USC teammates and was recently shown having a cookout with them while singing karaoke.

Isaiah Collier also joined USC alongside Bronny and DJ Rodman, a transfer from Washington State. Collier is the No. 1 ranked recruit in the 2023 class, which is a significant coup for coach Andy Enfield.

The deep, talented roster has made the Trojans dark horses for the national championship.

Everyone will be rooting for Bronny James to recover without any long-term health effects and get back to playing basketball for USC and possibly one day alongside LeBron James in the NBA.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!