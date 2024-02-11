Is Caitlin Clark playing today vs Nebraska? Looking at Iowa guard's availability against the Cornhuskers

The No. 2 Iowa Lady Hawkeyes will face the Nebraska Cornhuskers today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. The game might be historic, as Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark is only 39 points away from breaking the NCAA Division I women's basketball scoring record.

Currently, Iowa (22-2) remains one of the favorites to win the women's basketball national title. They remain at the top of the Big Ten, with Ohio State being their closest persecutor with a record of 20-3. The No. 5 Lady Buckeyes do share the same conference record of 11-1 as Iowa, and they defeated the Hawkeyes in a thrilling upset in January.

Is Caitlin Clark playing today vs. Nebraska?

Yes, Clark, who has been a constant force in Iowa's lineup throughout this season, will play against Nebraska. In Iowa's 111-93 victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions, Clark had 27 points, five rebounds and a whopping 15 assists.

How far is Caitlin Clark from Division I's scoring record? Exploring Iowa superstar's numbers and stats

Clark is 39 points away from breaking the coveted scoring record. There's no doubt at this point about whether she will break the record or not; the question now is rather when than if. At the moment, she is averaging 32.2 points per game, which would put her just within reach of breaking the record this Sunday against the Cornhuskers.

However, some don't want her to break the record on the road without the home fans being there to back her. One of those is Iowa head coach Lisa Blunder, who had this to say after the victory over Penn State:

"I would rather have her break it at home, I think our Carver-Hawkeye fans deserve that. But believe me, our No. 1 priority will be to win the game at Nebraska."

Do you think Caitlin Clark will break the record on Super Bowl Sunday?

