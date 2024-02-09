Is Caitlin Clark playing tonight vs Penn State? Looking at Iowa guard's availability against Lady Lions 

Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark is climbing closer to the all-time women's basketball scoring record, and her Hawkeyes face Penn State tonight at home.

Clark is 66 points away from setting the college scoring record, currently with 3,462 points. The Iowa shooter is also climbing closer to Pete Maravich's men's scoring record (3,667 points).

Clark has survived a typical season of bumps and bruises, albeit with one unusual moment. In a January loss to Ohio State, Clark attempted to leave the floor just as Ohio State's fans rushed onto it to celebrate.

She collided with an Ohio State fan in a collision that knocked her to the ground. Clark was able to return from that awkward incident.

Is Caitlin Clark playing today?

Iowa's Caitlin Clark will continue her record-setting season against Penn State tonight.

The Iowa guard is slated to take the court tonight against Penn State.

With Clark closing in on the scoring mark, given her current rate of 32.4 points per game, some have speculated that Clark could break the record in the next game after tonight, against Nebraska on Sunday.

It's not impossible that Clark could put together a run at the record tonight. Clark's career-high is 46 points, which would put her in prime shape for the Nebraska game.

Caitlin Clark's season to remember

A season after leading Iowa to an NCAA championship game appearance, Clark has picked up where she left off. The Hawkeyes are 2nd in the nation, and it's indisputable that Clark is a significant part of their success.

The 6-foot senior guard is averaging 32.4 points, 7.9 assists and 7.0 rebounds per game. Clark has already connected on 122 3-point shots, giving her 469 3-point makes in her Iowa career. Clark has an outside shot at finishing with over 1,000 rebounds and assists with her near-record scoring mark.

Caitlin Clark currently stands at 3,462 points, 980 assists and 864 rebounds. Clark will likely become only the third women's player to post 1,000 career assists, although record holder Courtney Vandersloot's mark of 1,118 assists may be unreachable.

Meanwhile, the 21-2 record positions the Hawkeyes well for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Iowa has only two regular season games left against ranked foes. The Hawkeyes may be challenged at No. 14 Indiana on February 22 and at home against No. 5 Ohio State on March 3.

