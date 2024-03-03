Is this Caitlin Clark's last home game this season? A look at Iowa guard's sensational performance this year

Iowa Hawkeyes Caitlin Clark has solidified her place in the league as a generational talent. In her four seasons with the team, the 22-year-old has achieved the biggest milestone of her college career. On February 15, Clark surpassed Kelsey Plum's 3,527 career points to become the NCAA's Divison I women's all-time scorer.

She recently declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft following Wednesday's game against Minnesota. Clark will forgo her extra year of eligibility to transition into the professional league.

Is this Caitlin Clark's last home game this season?

Caitlin Clark's game today against the Ohio State Buckeyes is her last home game in her collegiate career. The Hawkeyes will start the Big Ten later this week after which Clark will start preparing for her professional career. But the 22-year-old could leave a mark on her home turf today.

Expand Tweet

Clark is just 18 points shy from breaking Pete Maravich's record as the NCAA's all-time leading scorer. She is currently sitting at 3,650 career points and needs another game to break 'Pistol Pete's' 3,667 career points.

So far this season, Clark is averaging 32.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game. So, there is a strong chance she could break Maravich's record today. She has not scored less than 18 points since February 2023.

Also Read: How to buy Caitlin Clark's "You break it, you own it" Nike shirt? All we know about the Iowa star's latest merch

Where to watch the Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Ohio State game

Fans can see the game between Iowa Hawkeyes and Ohio State from the comfort of their homes. The game will be broadcast on FOX and can be live-streamed on SlingTV and FuboTV.

The No. 8 Hawkeyes will take on the No. 2 Buckeyes at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City today. The game will commence at 1 p.m. ET.

Expand Tweet

The Hawkeyes are 25-4 this season. Meanwhile, the Buckeyes are entering the game with a 15-game winning streak. They have also won the Big Ten regular-season title. This will not be an easy contest for Clark and the Hawkeyes.

Read More: "She’s lanky. She’s got the dark eyes": Caitlin Clark's unassailable show wins Pete Maravich's son Jaeson's praise