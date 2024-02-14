Is Donovan Clingan playing tonight vs DePaul? UConn center's status explored ahead of Blue Demons matchup

Sky-high expectations have followed UConn's towering center Donovan Clingan into his sophomore season. The 7-foot-2 Huskie emerged this year after not starting a single game as a freshman. Clingan's performances have proved the hype surrounding him is real, as he has taken a major leap for No. 1 UConn.

With the dominant Huskies (22-2, Big East- 12-2) slated to battle the struggling DePaul Blue Demons (3-20, Big East- 0-12) on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET, all eyes shift to Clingan and whether he will play in that matchup and anchor UConn in the key.

Is Donovan Clingan playing tonight vs DePaul?

Donovan Clingan looks set to play against DePaul tonight, as he is not included in the Huskies' injury report.

Clingan recently returned from a three-week absence from a right ankle sprain. The injury occurred in UConn's shocking December loss against Seton Hall.

Clingan collapsed to the hardwood after being called for a foul on Pirates center Jaden Bediako while grasping his ankle in evident agony. He had to be assisted off the court after putting no weight on the hobbled ankle.

Clingan missed five straight games recovering from the injury. The standout sophomore finally returned in January when UConn defeated Creighton, though his minutes have since remained limited as he works back into form.

Why is Donovan Clingan important for the Huskies?

Donovan Clingan leverages his towering 7-foot frame and rare physical gifts to anchor both ends of the court for UConn. His inside scoring touch and rim protection have made Clingan a focal point that elevates the Huskies. The skilled big man shows masterful positioning and impeccable timing within games.

The sophomore's development has yielded impressive offensive numbers this season, averaging 12.2 points on efficient 63.3% shooting. Clingan also pulls 6.4 rebounds a game, while his energy never seems to wane, even with heavy minutes.

But the center's largest defensive impact comes in shot-blocking, as he denies opponents at a prolific rate of 2.1 blocks per outing. Clingan's emerging skills and his hulking size give Connecticut an intimidating paint presence.

