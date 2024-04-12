Is Jared McCain declaring for the draft? Duke star's latest decision explored

Duke Blue Devils guard Jared McCain has declared for the 2024 NBA Draft.

McCain finished his freshman season with the Blue Devils. The guard took to social media on Friday morning to announce his decision.

"Even only being here for one year, I got to see the impact and the power of The Brotherhood, and that’s what made this decision extremely hard," McCain said in the video.

"But I’ve always been a dream chaser, I’ve always been one to reach my goals, and that next one is the NBA. So with that being said, I will be entering my name into the 2024 NBA Draft. I’m blessed and honored to be a part of The Brotherhood, and I’ll be a Blue Devil for life."

McCain becomes the first player from Duke to declare for the 2024 NBA Draft.

The freshman guard is projected to be a first-round pick, and in ESPN's latest Mock Draft, they had McCain going 20th overall, as he's projected to be a mid-first-round selection.

In his freshman season at Duke, McCain averaged 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 36 games, which he started all 36.

Jared McCain said he came to Duke to win a national championship

Although Jared McCain has declared for the NBA Draft, it doesn't mean he will remain in the draft.

Players can declare for the NBA Draft to talk to teams and gauge their interest in them. But players can remove their names from the draft but need to do so by June 16.

McCain also said he went to Duke to win a national championship, which he didn't accomplish this season.

“Leaving a legacy wherever I go is something I always pride myself on,” McCain said to On3. “And I’ve always prided myself on just working hard and making sure people know that I actually care about this because a lot of stuff can get lost in translation because of social media.

"So, it’s definitely in consideration, for sure. That’s why I came here – to win a national championship.”

If McCain does return to Duke, he said it would be cool to play with Cooper Flagg, who is the number one ranked recruit heading into the 2024 season.

