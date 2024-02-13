Is JuJu Watkins playing today vs Arizona? Looking at USC guard’s availability against the Wildcats

JuJu Watkins and her No. 10 USC Lady Trojans are set to clash with the Arizona Lady Wildcats on Monday at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. The Pac-12 clash will be held at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. The Lady Trojans will be looking to continue their fine form over their past three outings and strike their fourth win in a row.

USC has a record of 17-4 and a Pac-12 mark of 7-4. That means that the Lady Trojans are among the top 10 teams in the nation while standing fifth in Pac-12 standings, below UCLA and above Utah.

For its part, Arizona has a mediocre 12-11 overall record. The Wildcats' negative conference record of 4-7 has them placed eighth in the standings.

Is JuJu Watkins playing today vs Arizona?

Yes, the freshman has been a fixture in USC's lineup this season and will suit up against Arizona tonight. In their last game, she was of great help to the Lady Trojans, being their top scorer. In the 81-63 confident victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils, Watkins scored 31 points and had five assists and seven rebounds.

JuJu Watkins year by the number: Watkins' stats in the 2023-24 season

The freshman Lady Trojans guard is averaging a whopping 27.5 points per game (second in the nation, behind Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark). Watkins also averages 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, while her field goal percentage stands at 43.1%.

Arizona coach Adia Barnes knows full well that the freshman is one of her biggest problems to solve for Monday's game.

“I think you have to do other things to slow her down, whether it’s different looks defensively," Barnes said. "I mean, you want to get the ball out of her hands. And she can score against some doubles. But she’s just really good, so I think making her work, making her defend, slowing her down is going to be important.”

Do you think Arizona has what it takes to stop JuJu Watkins?

Poll : Do you think Arizona has what it takes to stop JuJu Watkins? Yes No 0 votes