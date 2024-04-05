Is Kamilla Cardoso playing tonight vs. NC State?

South Carolina Gamecocks center Kamilla Cardoso will play on Friday night in the Final Four showdown against the NC State Wolfpack. Cardoso has been a key player for the Gamecocks all season, especially in the 2024 March Madness.

The center missed the opening round of the NCAA Tournament due to a suspension for her actions in the brawl against LSU, which she apologized for.

"I would like to extend my sincerest apologies for my actions during today’s game," Kamilla Cardoso wrote on social media. "My behavior was not representative of who I am as a person or the South Carolina program, and I deeply regret any discomfort or inconvenience it may have caused. I take full responsibility for my actions and assure you that I am committed to conducting myself with the utmost respect and sportsmanship in the future."

After missing the first round, Cardoso has started all three games since in the NCAA Tournament.

Kamilla Cardoso's stats last game

Kamilla Cardoso played 26 minutes in South Carolina's 70-58 lopsided win over Oregon State in the Sweet 16. Cardoso recorded 12 points and nine rebounds, along with two steals in the win.

The senior out of Brazil is in her fourth college season and third at South Carolina. She began her college career at Syracuse but transferred to the Gamecocks after her freshman season.

This past season, Kamilla Cardoso played in 31 games, starting 30, while averaging 14.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

South Carolina vs. NC State game details

The South Carolina Gamecocks vs. NC State Wolfpack game is set to tipoff at 7 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Heading into the matchup, the Gamecocks are sizable 11.5-point favorites, as South Carolina has yet to lose a game this season. However, NC State coach Wes Moore has confidence his team can pull off the upset.

“I’ve gotten all the text messages about David and Goliath,” Moore said. “So, praise the Lord. Amen. You can look at it two ways. Oh my gosh, why do we have to play them first game here? I look at it as that, man, there’s 356 teams that would give anything to have this opportunity. So let’s load up that stone and let it rip.”

The winner of South Carolina vs. NC State will play the winner of Iowa vs. UConn in the national championship game.

